Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

GasLog Partners LP Announces Date for First-Quarter 2021 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

April 22, 2021

Piraeus, Greece, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Partners LP ("GasLog Partners" or the "Partnership") (: GLOP) today announced that its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 will be released before the market opens on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

GasLog Partners will host a conference call to discuss its results for the first quarter of 2021 at 8.30 a.m. EDT (3.30 p.m. EEST) on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The Partnership’s senior management will review the operational and financial performance for the period. Management’s presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:

+1 888 771 4371 (USA)
+44 20 3147 4818 (United Kingdom)
+33 1 72 25 34 66 (France)
+852 800 933 544 (Hong Kong)
+47 800 15463 (Oslo)

Conference ID: 50150595

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the GasLog Partners website (http://www.gaslogmlp.com/investors).

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the GasLog Partners website (http://www.gaslogmlp.com/investors).

Contacts:

Joseph Nelson
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +1 212-223-0643

Email: [email protected]

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners is a growth-oriented owner, operator and acquirer of LNG carriers. The Partnership’s fleet consists of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cbm. GasLog Partners is a publicly traded master limited partnership (: GLOP) but has elected to be treated as a C corporation for U.S. income tax purposes and therefore its investors receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 with respect to any distributions declared and received. The Partnership’s principal executive offices are located at 69 Akti Miaouli, 18537, Piraeus, Greece. Visit GasLog Partners’ website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com.

