AAON, Inc. First Quarter 2021 Sales and Earnings Review Conference Call

TULSA, Okla., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. ( AAON). A question and answer session will follow a brief presentation by management. The entire call should last about 45 minutes.
The call will cover:
- First Quarter Performance for the period ended 3/31/2021
- Recent Events
- Future Outlook
Date of Call: Thursday, May 6, 2021
Time: 4:15 p.m. (Eastern Time)
Participant Call in:
U.S. Toll Free: 1-888-241-0551
Pass Code: 7788949
Rebroadcast (available through May 13, 2021):
U.S. Toll Free: 1-855-859-2056
Rebroadcast Pass Code: 7788949
AAON looks forward to your attendance on the conference call.
About AAON
AAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.
Contact Information
Joseph Mondillo
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: 617-877-6346
Email: [email protected]