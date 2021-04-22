>
Articles 

Quarterhill to Announce Q1 2021 Financial Results

April 22, 2021 | About: OTCPK:QTRHF +0.52% TSX:QTRH -0.82% OTCPK:QTRHF +0.52%

PR Newswire

TORONTO, April 22, 2021

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), will release its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Paul Hill, President and CEO, and John Rim, CFO, will host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. EST the same day. Slides to accompany management's prepared remarks will be available to view during the call via the webcast link and after the call in the Events section of Quarterhill's website.

Webcast Information
The live audio webcast will be available at:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1454081&tp_key=b73fdb2366

Dial-in Information

  • To access the call from Canada and U.S., dial 1.888.231.8191 (Toll Free)
  • To access the call from other locations, dial 1.647.427.7450 (International)

Replay Information
Webcast replay will be available for 365 days at:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1454081&tp_key=b73fdb2366

Telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on May 6, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on May 13, 2021 at: 1.855.859.2056 (Toll Free North America) or 1.416.849.0833.

Conference ID and Replay Passcode: 2367619

About Quarterhill
Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry as well as a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS - and its adjacent markets - to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quarterhill-to-announce-q1-2021-financial-results-301274557.html

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.


