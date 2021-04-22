Ting Internet expands service in North Idaho, bringing the benefits of fiber internet to more residents and businesses

Leading fiber internet provider announces expansion into Dover and Kootenai, Idaho

KOOTENAI, Idaho, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ting Internet, a division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC) announced today that it is expanding its highly sought after service in the Greater Sandpoint region, bringing fiber internet to Dover and Kootenai, Idaho.



Ting Internet's mission is to bring the speed and reliability of true gigabit fiber internet, opening new opportunities for communities across the United States. Ting Internet pairs lightning-fast, low-latency, ultra-reliable internet access with world-class support to give customers an exceptional experience.

"We are grateful to be a part of the Greater Sandpoint community and to bring new opportunities to local residents and businesses through fiber internet," said Kari Saccomanno, Ting Manager for the Greater Sandpoint Area. "There's been a strong response from customers in Sandpoint, and we're thrilled to announce today that we're expanding our service to reach more residents in our broader community."

Prior to Ting Internet's local launch, the Greater Sandpoint area was limited to an older generation of cable internet. Cable internet transmits data through a copper wiring infrastructure, which is often installed as a shared service in neighborhoods and, as such, is prone to slower service and network interruptions. However, with fiber internet you do not share bandwidth with your neighbors, guaranteeing residents and businesses higher speeds and service reliability.

"The city of Kootenai is very excited to welcome Ting Internet. Local fiber internet access is a new first-class service for everyone within our community, which is especially important in the digital world that we live in," said Nancy Lewis, Mayor of Kootenai. "Services like Ting Internet are vital as our city continues to grow; they open new opportunities and provide an excellent incentive for prospective residents looking to move to our area."

The first Ting Internet customer in Sandpoint was lit in June 2018 and, thanks to resident interest and proactive government participation, the service was able to expand to the surrounding regions.

"We are excited to bring Ting's fiber internet to the community," added Diane Brockway, Council President, City of Dover. "Fiber internet will be a great addition to the City of Dover and will help our residents and local businesses thrive, which is critical as we continue to rely on the internet more and more."

To integrate fiber internet within the community, Ting Internet also provides bulk service to homeowners associations, apartment complexes, and other multi-dwelling units. Locally, the Dover Bay Property Owners Association worked with Ting Internet to secure a bulk internet package, providing fiber internet to over one hundred homes within its community.

Infrastructure work is underway in both cities, with fiber internet access slated to launch later this year. With a three-tiered pricing model and no data caps, Ting's symmetrical residential internet is being offered in the Greater Sandpoint region at $39 per month for 50 Mbps; $69 per month for 200 Mbps; and $89 per month for Ting's gigabit fiber internet with 1,000 Mbps.

Ting Internet also offers customizable plans for businesses of all sizes, starting at $139 per month. Enterprise internet service levels, installations and pricing are customized to business needs and can be discussed with the Ting Internet enterprise team.

Residents in Dover and Kootenai, Idaho can pre-order Ting Internet now at ting.com/greatersandpoint. A one-time, refundable $9 pre-order is returned as a credit on a customer's first bill.

For more information on Ting Internet, its services and pricing, or to find regular updates, please visit ting.com/internet .

About Ting Internet

Ting Internet provides Crazy Fast Fiber Internet® in select U.S. towns and cities. Ting Internet is committed to net neutrality and the open internet. More than that, Ting Internet is committed to being a part of improving the communities it serves by supporting and championing local good works. Ting Internet sponsors local programs, events, foundations, festivals, charities, and public services everywhere we go, investing in the future of the towns we serve.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, mobile technology services, domain names, and other internet services. Ting Internet ( https://ting.com/internet ) delivers fixed fiber internet access with outstanding customer support. Tucows' mobile services enabler (MSE) platform provides network access, provisioning and billing services for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). OpenSRS ( https://opensrs.com ), Enom ( https://www.enom.com ), and Ascio ( https://ascio.com ) combined manage approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website ( https://tucows.com ).

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom, and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.



View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ting-internet-expands-service-in-north-idaho-bringing-the-benefits-of-fiber-internet-to-more-residents-and-businesses-301274303.html

SOURCE Tucows Inc.