Albemarle Corporation Announces United Nations Global Compact Membership

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that it has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices, and the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world.

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is a call to companies to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"We are pleased to confirm Albemarle's support of the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters. "The UN Global Compact principles align well with Albemarle's core values, culture and the way we do business. In addition to our membership and existing business strategy, we will engage in collaborative projects to advance the broader development goals of the UN, in particular the Sustainable Development Goals, and will continue our commitment to act as good stewards for the environment and the communities in which we live and work."

Albemarle's annual Sustainability Report will feature additional information around the company's efforts impacting the SDGs and environmental footprint data.

The UN Global Compact boasts more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries. A key requirement for participation in the UN Global Compact is an annual submission of a Communication on Progress that highlights company efforts to implement the Ten Principles. To learn more about the UN Global Compact, visit the website link here.

About Albemarle Corporation

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We think beyond business-as-usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-announces-united-nations-global-compact-membership-301274597.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation