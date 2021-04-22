>
CECO Environmental Schedules First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

April 22, 2021 | About: NAS:CECE +0.66%

DALLAS, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE) will host a conference call on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time (7:30 AM CT) to discuss the Company's first quarter 2021 financial results.

The Company's financial results will be issued in a press release before the market opens on May 6, 2021 and posted on the Company's website at http://www.cecoenviro.com. Please visit the website to listen to the call via webcast. The conference call may also be accessed by dialing 888-346-4547 (Toll-Free) within the U.S., 855-669-9657 (Toll-Free) within Canada or International +1-412-317-5251.

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for 7 days. The replay may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 (Toll-Free) within the U.S., 855-669-9658 (Toll-Free) within Canada, or Toll/International +1-412-317-0088 and entering access code 10155011.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL
CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain and provide custom engineered solutions for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, oil & gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, and wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE." For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matthew Eckl, Chief Financial Officer
(888) 990-6670
[email protected]

