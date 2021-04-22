OTC Markets Group Statement on Hometown International, Inc. (HWIN)

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of the OTCQX®, OTCQB® and Pink® financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following statement on Hometown International, Inc. (HWIN):

"OTC Markets Group has determined that Hometown International Inc. (HWIN) does not meet the requirements of our OTCQB Market. HWIN has been removed from OTCQB effective immediately and may not reapply for a period of at least 90 days. The OTCQB Standards are available at https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/OTCQB_Standards.pdf.

In accordance with its Caveat Emptor policy, OTC Markets Group has also determined that a public interest concern exists for Hometown International Inc. and has added the Caveat Emptor designation to HWIN. The Caveat Emptor designation will remain until OTC Markets Group believes there is no longer a public interest concern."

For more information about OTC Markets Group, please visit https://www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance

OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the marketplace. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 11,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.

Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-statement-on-hometown-international-inc-hwin-301274556.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.