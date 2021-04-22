Athletic Brewing Company And Justin's Launch "Nature Nut" Peanut Butter Porter To Celebrate Earth Day And Give Back To The Planet

SAN DIEGO and BOULDER, Colo., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Brewing Company and Justin's are announcing today a collaborative limited-edition beer to celebrate Earth Day. Inspired by these two outdoor enthusiasts coming together, Nature Nut is a peanut butter Porter beer, and its sales will benefit the Rocky Mountain Conservancy, a nonprofit organization supporting one of the nation's most popular National Parks, Rocky Mountain National Park, in Colorado.

Although both bestselling brands are "go-to's" for people who live happy, active, and well-balanced lives, it wasn't so long ago that these brands rewrote the rules in their respective categories. Athletic shifted the nonalcoholic beer category, which hadn't seen any innovation in decades, to pioneer the athletic beer segment by making great beer that just happens to be nonalcoholic. It's now the fastest-growing sector in the beer industry. Justin's revolutionized the nut butter category by creating products driven by passion for delicious taste, unique texture, and high-quality ingredients. Justin's not only offers peanut butter, but almond butters made with Justin's one-of-a-kind-grind. They created the first nut butter squeeze packs to give consumers a power-packed, on-the-go protein source.

Challenged with developing a peanut butter beer, the teams at Justin's and Athletic Brewing worked together to find a perfect beer base that would reflect the bold flavor of peanut butter and showcase its rich and complex character. The team selected American Porter because its roast and chocolate notes tastefully complement the nutty goodness. This intersection of ingredients led the way for a great, wholesome beer that imparts the flavor fans of both brands crave and just happens to be nonalcoholic. As part of the complicated brewing process, the team opted to use peanut butter powder instead, so no JUSTIN'S® peanut butter was used in this brew, but it has plenty of its nutty spirit.

Beer lovers can purchase Nature Nut beginning Earth Day (April 22) through AthleticBrewing.com while supplies last. The beer will ship directly to consumers with a sample of JUSTIN'S® signature nut butter squeeze pack for every six-pack purchased. Additionally, super-fans can snag limited-edition merchandise, with 100 percent of the profits going directly to support the Rocky Mountain Conservancy for trail clean up and fire mitigation in Rocky Mountain National Park located in Justin's home state of Colorado.

"JUSTIN'S® products are our favorite trail-side snack, and I guarantee that Nature Nut will be a great addition on a hike or as a post-trail brew," said Bill Shufelt, co-founder of Athletic Brewing. "I created Athletic as a life hack because alcohol simply wasn't compatible with the healthy and active life that I wanted to live without making compromises. As an avid backpacker, mountain biker, and skier, Justin's founder, Justin Gold, shares a lot of the same values."

"I love a good life-hack and like Bill, am a nature nut at heart. I was thrilled to team up with Athletic to create this limited-time Peanut Butter Porter inspired by JUSTIN'S® peanut butter and do something positive to support our planet just in time for Earth Day," said Justin Gold, founder of Justin's.

About Justin's

Established in 2004 in the home kitchen of health enthusiast Justin Gold, Justin's supports an on-the-go lifestyle with an extensive line of naturally delicious, high-quality nut butter, USDA-certified organic nut butter cups, and plant-based snacks that deliver great taste, unique texture and convenient nutrition. The brand is not only dedicated to providing superior products with mindfully sourced ingredients, but also actively engages in corporate social responsibility efforts each year, focusing on sustainable packaging and ingredients, pollinator conservation, and hunger relief. For more information please visit Justin's at Justins.com , Facebook.com/JustinsNutButter and Instagram.com/Justins .

About Athletic Brewing

International Beer Challenge 2020 "Brewer of the Year North America", Athletic Brewing Company is reimagining beer for the modern, active adult. Their great-tasting athletic craft brews let you enjoy the refreshing taste of craft beer, without the alcohol or the hangover. You can enjoy them anytime, anywhere, and still be healthy, active, and at your best; it's the very reason they started brewing them in the first place. With custom breweries on the East and West coasts, their lineup has earned accolades throughout the industry, even against full-strength beers, including the 2020 World Beer Award Gold medal for Run Wild. To top it all off, as part of the Athletic Brewing "Two for the Trails" initiative, 2% of all sales are donated to causes and organizations that support healthy, outdoor, active living.

Whether you've decided to cut alcohol out of your life for good, for a night, or for just one drink, Athletic Brewing Company provides an option without compromises that you're guaranteed to enjoy.

