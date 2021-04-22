>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Farmmi Expands Sales, Continues to Drive Growth with Latest Japanese Sales Win

April 22, 2021 | About: NAS:FAMI +0.66%

PR Newswire

LISHUI, China, April 22, 2021

LISHUI, China, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced its subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd., won a multi-product order for export to Japan for the Company's high-quality, richly flavored dried mushrooms, and dried black fungus. This latest order is from an existing customer based in Japan as Farmmi continues to drive growth.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Farmmi, Inc.)

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "Japan is one of the world's top markets for us with consumers using mushrooms in a wide variety of foods and soups. We are benefitting from higher sales demand globally related to a prioritization of health and wellness. This includes the addition of mushrooms into healthy diets given they are a preferred source of protein, vitamins and a natural, delicious substitute for meat. At the same time, a growing number of consumers are buying mushrooms for their Vitamin D, potassium, riboflavin and selenium, which have a variety of impressive positive benefits to a healthy lifestyle. As an established supplier and processor, investments we have made in building out our supply chain give us an advantage and position us to fulfill large scale orders, while investments we have made in packaging and handling enable us to securely ship, reduce humidity and prolong shelf-life."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms and other edible fungi. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business within and outside of China. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmmi-expands-sales-continues-to-drive-growth-with-latest-japanese-sales-win-301274418.html

SOURCE Farmmi, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)