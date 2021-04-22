>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Goodrich Petroleum Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

April 22, 2021 | About: AMEX:GDP +0.52%

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, April 22, 2021

HOUSTON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) (the "Company") today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 10:00 am central time to discuss first quarter 2021 financial results.

(PRNewsfoto/Goodrich Petroleum Corporation)

To access the conference call, domestic participants should dial as follows:

PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE):

1-888-317-6003



PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN:

1-412-317-6061



Canada Toll Free

1-866-284-3684



Participant Elite Entry Number: 0945541

Participants will need this Elite Entry number in order to join the conference. The Company encourages participants to dial in 10-15 minutes early to join the conference. The Company will also post a slide deck on its first quarter financial results on its website at www.goodrichpetroleum.com.

Participants may also access the live audio webcast of the conference call through the following web link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/937/40711 or by accessing the webcast through the investor relations section of the Company's website.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference call. Domestic participants accessing the telephonic replay should dial (877) 344-7529 and international participants should dial (412) 317-0088. The replay access code will be 10154420.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodrich-petroleum-announces-conference-call-to-discuss-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301274191.html

SOURCE Goodrich Petroleum Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)