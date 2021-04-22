Dana Incorporated Publishes Sustainability and Social Responsibility Report Detailing Vision for a Better World

MAUMEE, Ohio, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Dana today published A Better Way — the company's all-digital and interactive annual Sustainability and Social Responsibility Report. The report, available on Dana.com , details the company's commitment to empowering its people, innovating new products, and protecting the planet to deliver on Dana's vision for a better world.

"Sustainability and social responsibility are key priorities for Dana, and we are committed to taking action to improve and protect our planet for generations to come," said James Kamsickas, Dana chairman and CEO. "Across the globe, Dana is building a better tomorrow for our customers and communities. We believe that what we do makes a difference and we are co-innovating with our customers to shape the next generation of mobility technology to deliver a positive impact for our world."

The report emphasizes Dana's focus on making a meaningful impact by working to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, improve global efficiency programs, and advance the company's electrification product portfolio.

Report highlights include Dana's:

Commitment to reducing its total annual GHG emissions by more than 50 percent before the end of 2035;

Long-term renewable energy agreement that will reduce the company's current U.S. annual GHG emissions from electricity by approximately 90 percent;

Appointment of Doug Liedberg , Dana's senior vice president and general counsel to the additional role as the company's first chief sustainability officer;

, Dana's senior vice president and general counsel to the additional role as the company's first chief sustainability officer; Sustained commitment to providing a safe, respectful, and inclusive workplace, where all of Dana's 38,000 employees across 141 major facilities in 33 countries can contribute, participate, and succeed;

Expanded use of advanced energy-efficient production processes around the world to reduce water consumption and waste;

Latest reporting to the Carbon Disclosure Project, an international non-profit organization, to ensure transparency of climate change management for all stakeholders;

Ability to deliver all elements of a complete, fully integrated electrified system across all mobility markets in any region of the world; and

Global recognition as one of the "Most Responsible Companies" by Newsweek and one of the "World's Best Employers" by Forbes.

The report is accompanied by an appendix addressing the company's methodology and use of the Global Reporting Initiative's guidance, which identifies the list of material topics for Dana's reporting strategy.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions for all mobility markets across the globe. The company's conventional and clean-energy solutions support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, which has earned it global recognition as a top employer, including "World's Best Employer" from Forbes magazine. Learn more at dana.com.

