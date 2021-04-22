Joint Venture Partner CGX Announces Agreement with Maersk to Drill Kawa-1 Well, Offshore Guyana

Targeting Early Third Quarter Spud

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") and CGX Energy Inc. (TSXV: OYL) ("CGX"), joint venture partners (the "Joint Venture") in the Petroleum Prospecting License for the Corentyne block offshore Guyana, separately announced today that CGX Resources Inc. ("CGX Resources"), operator of the Corentyne Block, has entered into an agreement (the "Drilling Contract") with Maersk Drilling Holdings Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Maersk), a subsidiary of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S, for the provision of a semi-submersible drilling unit, the Maersk Discoverer, and associated services to drill the Joint Venture's Kawa-1 well. The Joint Venture is targeting an early third quarter spud for the Kawa-1 well. All financial amounts in this news release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

The primary target for the Kawa -1 well is a Santonian age, stratigraphic trap, interpreted to be analogous to the discoveries immediately to the east on Block 58 in Suriname. The Kawa-1 well is anticipated to be drilled to a total depth of approximately 6,500 meters in a water depth of approximately 370 meters.

The main terms of the Drilling Contract is as follows:

Parties CGX Resources Inc. and Maersk Drilling Holdings Singapore Pte. Ltd Rig Maersk Discoverer Area Guyana/Suriname basin Contract One (1) firm well on the Corentyne block and one (1) optional well on the Demerara block Commencement Time Third Quarter 2021 Type Day rate contract 75 – 85 days for the firm well and 40 days for optional well Parent Company Guarantee A Deed of Guarantee is expected to be provided by Frontera by May 1, 2021 Signing Date April 21, 2021

The Maersk Discoverer is a 6th Generation semi-submersible mobile drilling unit capable of operating in 3,000 meters water depth. Its primary features are a 15,000 psi rated well control system, a dual activity derrick, and a moored capability with dynamic positioning. These features make it an excellent fit for the Kawa-1 well's subsurface conditions, drilling requirements, and the water depth on location.

In conjunction with the Drilling Contract between CGX Resources and Maersk, Frontera anticipates entering into a separate Deed of Guarantee (the "Deed") with Maersk for certain obligations in connection with the day rates under the Drilling Contract on behalf of CGX Resources, up to a maximum of $25 million subject to a sliding scale mechanism in connection with payments made under the Drilling Contract. Frontera and CGX anticipate entering into an agreement pursuant to which all amounts drawn under the Deed that are attributed to CGX Resources' share of the Joint Venture costs, shall be guaranteed by CGX.

Frontera Provides Notice of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

Frontera announces that its first quarter 2021 results will be released after markets close on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. A conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT/GMT-5). Participants will include Gabriel de Alba, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Orlando Cabrales, Chief Executive Officer, Alejandro Piñeros, Chief Financial Officer and select members of the senior management team.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Participant Number (Toll Free North America): 1-888-664-6392 Participant Number (Toll Free Colombia): 01-800-518-4036 Participant Number (International): 1-416-764-8659 Conference ID: 26188387 Webcast Audio: www.fronteraenergy.ca

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. (EDT/GMT-5) May 13, 2021.

Encore Toll free Dial-in Number: 1-416-764-8677 International Dial-in Number: 1-888-390-0541 Encore ID: 188387

About Frontera:

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public Company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner. Frontera's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FEC".

Advisories:

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's exploration and development plans and objectives with regards to the Kawa-1 well, including its drilling plans and the timing thereof and the entering into of a guarantee to support the Rig Contract) are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: volatility in market prices for oil and natural gas (including as a result of a sustained low oil price environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions of OPEC and non-OPEC countries and the restrictions imposed by governments in response thereto; the duration and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and its severity, the success of the Company's program to manage COVID-19; uncertainties associated with estimating and establishing oil and natural gas reserves and resources; liabilities inherent with the exploration, development, exploitation and reclamation of oil and natural gas; the Company's ability to access additional financing; the ability of the Company to: meet its financial obligations and minimum commitments, fund capital expenditures and comply with covenants contained in the agreements that govern indebtedness; political developments in the countries where the Company operates; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data; geological, technical, drilling and processing problems and the other risks disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's annual information form dated March 3, 2021 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

