Metromile Names Regi Vengalil Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metromile, Inc. ( MILE, MILEW), a leading digital insurance platform and pay-per-mile auto insurer, today announced Regi Vengalil will join the company as Chief Financial Officer on May 24, 2021.



Vengalil will be responsible for Metromile’s financial management, including financial planning and operations, treasury, investor relations, reinsurance and corporate development. He will play a critical role in advancing Metromile’s continued growth strategies and focus on ensuring the strength of the company’s balance sheet and delivering sustainable and profitable unit economics.

“Regi has an impressive track record as a financial steward, corporate development strategist and operations executive. With his financial expertise and leadership, we are primed to enhance our unit-economic advantage and rapidly scale our business,” said Metromile Chief Executive Officer Dan Preston.

“As a Metromile customer for six years, I have experienced firsthand the value Metromile can bring to drivers through fairer prices, fast claims resolution and a better experience. Dan and the team have made insurance real-time, individualized and fairer, and they are working to build a more engaging and profitable insurance enterprise,” said Vengalil. “I am eager to help Metromile expand its mass appeal and further position us to rapidly and profitably grow our business and deliver long-term shareholder value.”

Vengalil most recently served as CFO of Egencia, Expedia Group’s ( EXPE) corporate travel division, where he led the global finance team of more than 100 professionals and was responsible for the division’s financial planning and operations, controllership and commercial finance. Before becoming CFO of Egencia, he also served as a member of Expedia Group’s executive team as global head of corporate development and strategy.

Before joining Expedia Group, he was head of strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and business operations at LendingClub (: LC). Earlier in his career, he led teams advising financial services and travel firms on growth strategies at McKinsey & Company. He is also currently a member of the board of directors of Porch Group ( PRCH), a home services vertical software company.

Vengalil holds a master of business administration and bachelor of science in economics; both earned with honors from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Metromile

Metromile ( MILE, MILEW) is a leading digital insurance platform in the United States. With data science as its foundation, Metromile offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies by the mile instead of the industry’s reliance on approximations that have historically made prices unfair. Metromile’s digitally native offering is built around the modern driver’s needs, featuring automated claims, complimentary smart driving features and annual average savings of 47% over what they were paying their previous auto insurer.

In addition, through Metromile Enterprise, it licenses its technology platform to insurance companies around the world. This cloud-based software as a service enables carriers to operate with greater efficiency, automate claims to expedite resolution, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of employees.

For more information about Metromile, visit www.metromile.com and enterprise.metromile.com .

