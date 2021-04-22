>
Marketwired
Articles 

Chembio Diagnostics to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6, 2021

April 22, 2021 | About: CEMI +5.79%

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. ( CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2021 after the close of trading on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

The company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on May 6, 2021. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 877-545-0320 from the US or 973-528-0016 from outside the US and providing Entry Code: 562459 or by accessing www.chembio.com/investors/calendar-of-events/. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 from the US or 919-882-2331 from outside the US using passcode 40896 or by accessing www.chembio.com/investors/calendar-of-events/.

About Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio is a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on detecting and diagnosing infectious diseases, including COVID-19, sexually transmitted disease, and fever and tropical disease. Coupled with Chembio’s extensive scientific expertise, its novel DPP technology offers broad market applications beyond infectious disease. Chembio’s products are sold globally, directly and through distributors, to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. Learn more at www.chembio.com.

DPP is Chembio’s registered trademark, and the Chembio logo is Chembio’s trademark. For convenience, these trademarks appear in this release without ® or ™ symbols, but that practice does not mean that Chembio will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to the trademarks.

Investor contact:
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
(415) 937-5406
[email protected]


