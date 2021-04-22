>
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

BTCS to Present at H. C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech Conference on April 27, 2021

April 22, 2021

Silver Spring, MD, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. ( BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain infrastructure and technology focused company, today announced it is presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech Conference, a virtual online event being held on April 27, 2021.

Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS will provide an overview of the Company’s revenue-generating blockchain infrastructure staking operations, growth of its digital asset holdings, and plans for scaling operations. Allen’s presentation will be available for on-demand viewing beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on April 27, 2021. The presentation will be archived for 90 days.

To watch the presentation, visit: https://journey.ct.events/view/cbbff48a-4499-44a2-ad43-fd4198bb21be

Allen will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to join the conference beginning on April 26, 2021.

To register for the conference and book one-on-ones, visit: https://hcwevents.com/crypto/

About BTCS:

BTCS is an early entrant in the digital asset market and one of the first U.S. publicly traded companies focused on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The Company through its blockchain infrastructure operation secure ethereum’s proof-of-stake blockchain by actively verifying and validating blockchain transactions and is rewarded with digital assets. The Company is developing a proprietary staking-as-a-service platform to allow users to stake and delegate supported cryptocurrencies through a non-custodial platform. The Company is also developing a proprietary digital asset data analytics platform that allows users to consolidate their crypto trades from multiple exchanges onto a single platform, enabling users to view and analyze their performance, risk metrics, and potential tax implications. The Company employs a digital asset treasury strategy with a primary focus on disruptive non-security protocol layer assets such as bitcoin and ethereum. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

Investor Relations:
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Phone: (407) 491-4498
[email protected]

