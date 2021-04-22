>
Axcella Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2021

April 22, 2021 | About: NAS:AXLA +0.71%


[url="]Axcella[/url] (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced the following upcoming oral presentation at the DDW 2021 regarding AXA1665, the company’s product candidate for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE):





  • Title: A Novel, Precision-Engineered Amino Acid Composition, AXA1665, is Safe, Well-Tolerated and Improves Neurocognition and Physical Function in Child-Pugh A and B Subjects


    Abstract Number: 848


    Presenter: Dr. Arun Sanyal, Professor in the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Department of Internal Medicine and Education Core Director in the VCU Center for Clinical and Translational Research


    Session: #4450 Portal Hypertension


    Date/Time: Sunday, May 23rd from 5:45-6:00 p.m. ET




DDW 2021 is being held virtually from May 21 to 23, 2021. Abstracts are expected to appear on DDW’s website in late April and in the May online supplement to Gastroenterology. ePosters and ePapers will be made available on this website during the congress. DDW is the world’s leading educational forum for clinicians, researchers, students and trainees working in gastroenterology, hepatology, GI endoscopy, gastrointestinal surgery and related fields.



About Endogenous Metabolic Modulators (EMMs)



EMMs are a broad family of naturally occurring molecules, including amino acids, that regulate human metabolism. Axcella is developing a range of novel product candidates that are comprised of multiple EMMs engineered in distinct combinations and ratios to simultaneously impact multiple metabolic pathways to modify the underlying causes of various complex diseases and improve health.



Internet Posting of Information



Axcella uses its website, [url="]www.axcellahealth.com[/url], as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on the company’s website in the “Investors and News” section. Accordingly, investors should monitor this portion of the company’s website, in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.



About Axcella



Axcella is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions. The company’s product candidates are comprised of EMMs and their derivatives that are engineered in distinct combinations and ratios to simultaneously impact multiple biological pathways. Axcella’s pipeline includes lead therapeutic candidates for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) recurrence. For more information, please visit [url="]www.axcellahealth.com[/url].

