Boston Private Enhances Banking Offering Through nCino Platform

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. ( NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that Boston Private, a leading provider of integrated wealth management, trust and banking services, is now live on the nCino Bank Operating System®. With the implementation of the nCino Commercial Banking Solution, Boston Private was able to integrate its banking systems, dramatically increasing efficiency and streamlining client onboarding, loan origination and in-branch deposit account opening.



“Our top priority was to create a banking experience that is frictionless for our clients and employees,” said Jim Brown, President of Commercial Banking at Boston Private. “We aspire to bring our clients a variety of commercial and personal banking solutions and the nCino Bank Operating System is able to deliver everything we needed to ensure a smooth user experience for everyone involved.”

Boston Private provides a full suite of wealth, trust, and banking services dedicated to help clients simplify and strengthen their financial positions. The nCino platform will help Boston Private accelerate its digital transformation, streamline its banking operations, and provide greater transparency and convenience to its employees and clients. The nCino Bank Operating System will also support in-branch deposit account opening, which will help optimize the process for opening checking, savings, debit/ATM cards, money market, certificates of deposit and retirement accounts.

“From our initial conversations with Boston Private, it became clear that they wanted to provide their employees and clients the absolute best possible experience,” said Paul Clarkson, EVP of U.S. Financial Institutions at nCino. “Evolving employee and client expectations are driving the need for change across financial services, where people expect to interact with a financial institution in a myriad of ways. nCino provides Boston Private a flexible, agile platform that delivers a seamless experience across devices, channels and products, enabling a unified digital relationship between a financial institution, its employees and its clients.”

“We want to deliver an industry-leading, holistic platform to continue driving innovative change across Boston Private,” said Maura Almy, Chief Operating and Platform Officer at Boston Private. “We appreciate our strong relationship with nCino and our consulting partner West Monroe and look forward to continuing to partner with them to design an industry-leading technology platform and user experience for our clients and employees.”

“We were excited to partner with Boston Private and support their commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital capabilities to clients and employees,” said Brandon Stith, senior manager, customer solutions at West Monroe. “By bringing the right technology and multidisciplinary team together, our approach tapped experts in financial services, Salesforce and nCino implementation, data and integration support, and change management to help achieve the scale of their vision.”

About nCino

nCino ( NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino’s single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

About Boston Private

Boston Private is a leading provider of integrated wealth management, trust and banking services to individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits. For more than 30 years, Boston Private has delivered comprehensive advice coupled with deep technical expertise to help clients simplify their lives and achieve their goals. The firm offers the capabilities of a large institution with the superior service of a boutique firm to clients across the United States. Boston Private is the corporate brand of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. ( BPFH). For more information, visit www.bostonprivate.com.

Private Banking and Trust services are offered through Boston Private Bank & Trust Company, a Massachusetts Chartered Trust Company. Wealth Management services are offered through Boston Private Wealth LLC, a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Registered Investment Adviser. Boston Private Wealth LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company.

Investments are Not FDIC Insured, Not Guaranteed and May Lose Value.

About West Monroe

West Monroe is a national consulting firm that was born in technology but built for business—partnering with companies in transformative industries to deliver real, measurable results. Technology is who we are, it is not something we bolted on overnight, and we believe it is one of the greatest enablers of business value. That’s why we work in diverse, multidisciplinary teams that blend industry expertise with deep operational and technology capabilities to create quantifiable, financial value for our clients. Our 1,500 employees based in eight offices across the United States also own 100% of our business, so when you partner with us you know we are committed—because your success is our success. Our undeniably different approach breeds undeniable results. Visit westmonroe.com to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.