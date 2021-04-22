XL Fleet Partners with Dickinson Fleet Services to Expand Nationwide Service Support for Growing Electrified Vehicle Deployments

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) (“XL Fleet” or the “Company”), a leader in fleet electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, and Dickinson Fleet Services (“Dickinson”), the leading mobile maintenance provider for medium and heavy-duty trucks and trailers in North America, have announced a partnership to expand XL Fleet’s nationwide service capacity to support the Company’s record growth of electrified vehicle deployments over the past year, and its anticipated acceleration in 2021 and beyond.As part of the partnership, Dickinson’s fleet of more than 700 mobile repair units and 800 repair and maintenance technicians will be available to supplement XL Fleet’s in-house service team by providing maintenance, warranty and service support for XL Fleet’s rapidly growing customer base throughout North America. XL Fleet’s hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric propulsion systems allow the factory warranties of its customers’ OEM vehicles to remain intact, and all of XL Fleet’s systems are additionally protected by a standard 3-year, 75,000-mile warranty. Dickinson’s best-in-class mobile maintenance technicians will be trained to provide field support at XL Fleet customer locations throughout North America for warranty and related service needs on the Company’s electrification systems.“XL Fleet has always prided itself on providing world-class service and support to its customers, and Dickinson is the ideal partner to help us build our service capacity with the same high levels of quality as we scale our business,” said Brian Piern, VP of Sales and Marketing at XL Fleet, who leads the Company’s in-house service organization. “With XL Fleet systems installed on over 4,300 vehicles in North America, and many more expected to deploy this year, we need a partner who can efficiently and effectively supplement our in-house service capability, and Dickinson has the reach and experience to support our customers in the best possible way.”“Dickinson’s innovative mobile maintenance services have always been on the leading edge of the fleet industry, and we are excited to partner with XL Fleet as it continues to pioneer the fleet electrification space and set the standard for deploying more sustainable vehicles,” said Mike Dickinson, executive officer, Dickinson Fleet Services. “Our technicians will provide valuable support for XL Fleet as the Company continues on its rapid growth trajectory, helping to ensure its customers continue to maximize vehicle uptime and performance with a consistent and comprehensive service offering.”XL Fleet is a leading provider of vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets in North America, with more than 150 million miles driven by customers such as The Coca-Cola Company, Verizon, Yale University and the City of Boston. XL Fleet’s hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric drive systems can increase fuel economy up to 25-50 percent and reduce carbon dioxide emissions up to 20-33 percent, decreasing operating costs and meeting sustainability goals while enhancing fleet operations. XL Fleet’s plug-in hybrid electric drive system was named one of TIME magazine's best inventions of 2019. For additional information, please visit [url="]www.xlfleet.com[/url].Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., Dickinson Fleet Services (DFS) has grown to become one of the largest fleet maintenance providers in the country. DFS is the leading provider of on-site mobile maintenance and repair services nationwide, offering mobile on-site maintenance and repair services for light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks and trailers through its fleet of more than 700 mobile trucks. DFS also services fleets with its network of 18 maintenance facilities each offering select services from accident repair, paint, refurbishment, and dedicated technician services, combined with an in-house CARES CALL center providing 24/7 maintenance scheduling and emergency repair assistance. Dickinson Fleet Services is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. [url="]www.dickinsonfleet.com[/url] These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to failure to realize the anticipated benefits from the business combination; the effects of pending and future legislation; the highly competitive nature of the Company’s business and the commercial vehicle electrification market; litigation, complaints, product liability claims and/or adverse publicity; cost increases or shortages in the components or chassis necessary to support the Company’s products and services; the introduction of new technologies; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, results of operations, financial condition, regulatory compliance and customer experience; the potential loss of certain significant customers; privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data; general economic, financial, legal, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the inability to convert its sales opportunity pipeline into binding orders; risks related to the rollout of the Company’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on the Company’s future business; the availability of capital; and the other risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2021 and other documents that the Company files with the SEC in the future. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

