YPF SA reports

April 22, 2021 | About: YPF +1.58%

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YPF SA announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including audited financial statements.

The document is available on the YPF website at http://www.ypf.com in the Investor Relations section, and can also be downloaded from the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

In accordance to the applicable rules, YPF is filing the interactive Data with this report.

About YPF
YPF is the leading energy company of Argentina, producing approximately 36% of the total oil and gas in the country and supplying 54% of the fuel markets through a network of more than 1600 gas stations and other assets. YPF is leader in the production of unconventional resources. It is an integrated energy company that generates a large offering consisting of natural gas, electricity, fuels, petrochemicals, lubricants and products for agriculture, among others.

