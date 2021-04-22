GSI Technology to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results on May 6, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. ( GSIT), a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications and military markets, and developer of the Gemini® Associative Processing Unit (APU) for Artificial Intelligence, will announce financial results for its fourth quarter fiscal year 2021 ended March 31, 2021 after the market close on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Management will also conduct a conference call to review the Company's fourth quarter financial results and its current outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on that same day.



To participate in the call, please dial 1-866-269-4261 in the U.S. or 1-856-344-9207 for international approximately10 minutes prior to the above start time and provide Conference ID 6971714. The call will also be streamed live via the internet at www.gsitechnology.com.

A replay will be available from May 6, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time through May 13, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time by dialing toll free for the U.S. 1-844-512-2921 or international 1-412-317-6671 and entering pin number 6971714. A webcast of the call will be archived on the Company’s investor relations website under the Events and Presentations tab.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of SRAM semiconductor memory solutions. The Company recently launched radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments and the Gemini® APU, a memory-centric associative processing unit designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse AI applications. The Gemini APU's architecture features parallel data processing with two million-bit processors per chip. The massive in-memory processing reduces computation time from minutes to milliseconds, even microseconds. Gemini excels at large (billion item) database search applications, like facial recognition, drug discovery, elasticsearch, and object detection. Gemini’s scalable format, small footprint and low power consumption, make it an ideal solution for edge applications where rapid, accurate responses are critical. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Hayden IR

Kim Rogers

385-831-7337

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Finn Partners for GSI Technology

Julie Ortega

510-697-5599

[email protected]

Company:

GSI Technology, Inc.

Douglas M. Schirle

Chief Financial Officer

408-331-9802