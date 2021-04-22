NETSOL Appoints James Freto as Vice President of Sales for NETSOL Technologies Americas

CALABASAS, Calif., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. ( NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, has appointed James Freto as its new Vice President of Sales for NETSOL Technologies Americas (“NTA”), effective April 1, 2021. In this new role Freto will be responsible for developing the sales, customer relationship management, market development and growth of NETSOL products and services across North America. He will report directly to NTA Executive Vice President Peter Minshall.



Prior to his appointment, Freto had been working for Fortune 500 financial product and services provider FIS as a Senior Sales Executive, selling origination and credit assessment solutions to mid to large-size financial institutions in the banking and asset finance segments. Freto brings directly applicable sales experience and subject matter expertise in key NETSOL markets.

“On behalf of the NETSOL leadership team, I would like to officially welcome James Freto to our organization,” said Executive Vice President for NETSOL Technologies Americas Peter Minshall. “We’ll be looking for James to bring a differentiated approach to our sales strategy and operations, primarily to further develop the sales pipeline for our NFS Ascent business, covering the full range of Retail and Wholesale products and services for new and existing NETSOL customers. At a time when digitization and automation are becoming more prevalent and in many cases essential, James offers domain expertise that will be invaluable in transitioning new business to the cloud.”

Freto added: “I am looking forward to working with the NTA team to expand our footprint in the North American market, which is a key growth opportunity and ripe for disruption. With the regional roll-out of NFS Ascent this past year, we have a superior and differentiated product offering that meets the needs of today’s market. NFS Ascent combines both global and local experience in SaaS and cloud-based implementation options, enabling customers to pay through flexible subscription-based pricing. This reduction in friction will allow NETSOL to generate greater sales across small, mid-sized and larger market segments while also driving more predictable revenue streams going forward.”

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. ( NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1300 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent – help companies transform their finance and leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete finance and leasing lifecycle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operating results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

