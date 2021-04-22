R/GA Appoints Tania Secor as Global Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- R/GA has named Tania Secor as its Global Chief Financial Officer. The former CFO at Reprise Digital will start on May 3 and report to Global Chief Executive Officer Sean Lyons. As Global CFO, Secor will oversee the global finance function for R/GA with a responsibility to support and build out programs that ensure the financial strength as well as drive revenue and profit for the company.

Seasoned finance executive to oversee efforts that ensure the financial strength of the company

"Tania is a strategic tactician and has a track record of successfully leading finance functions, optimizing growth, and driving strong financial results," said Sean Lyons, Global CEO, R/GA. "As we look towards the future and to deliver on our purpose to build a more human future, Tania's belief in technology and fresh perspective will contribute to our focus on delivering excellence in client solutions and profitable growth for our company."

Secor brings a strong understanding of data, software, and tech-enabled professional services to R/GA, and therefore she will play an instrumental role in R/GA's investments in technology, data, and software to enable scaling of client solutions, innovation, and craft excellence.

Before taking the role at R/GA, Secor held the CFO position at Reprise, the digital performance media agency of IPG Mediabrands. At Reprise, she partnered with new leadership to transform the company from a search and social media execution agency to a digital performance media agency by upgrading talent and expanding the craft expertise. This resulted in a 20% increase in client satisfaction and profitable growth. She also developed and launched Reprise Commerce, Reprise's global eCommerce practice. Before joining the IPG family in 2018, she held financial leadership positions at various high growth, private equity-backed software and tech-enabled services companies including Medidata Solutions, Dataminr, Inc. and Gerson Lerhman Group. Earlier in her career, Secor spent a decade at McGraw-Hill in various financial leadership positions for this $15 billion public company and was also an investment banker in the first decade of her career.

"I am excited to join R/GA because of the open, direct and collaborative culture, and world-class product. I look forward to understanding R/GA's creative process and exploring the most recent work. While I may be a finance person, I have a deep passion for creativity and the arts, having been an art history major and raised by a professional artist."

Secor looks forward to partnering with R/GA's executive leadership team and leveraging their history and experience in providing world-class innovative client solutions and a more human future. Secor's financial leadership approach is focused on business partnership, but she also has a wide wingspan of technical finance experience including financial budgeting and planning, accounting, resource management, pricing, audit, tax, internal controls, system implementation, corporate strategy, compensation, HR, M&A, treasury, and facilities. Most importantly, she has been a trusted partner to CEOs and business leadership teams to partner together to execute profitable growth.

Secor joins a new leadership team at the R/GA C-Suite level including the recent hire of Global Chief Marketing Officer, Ashish Prashar, and elevations of Global Chief Creative Officer, Tiffany Rolfe, and Global Chief Experience Officer, Ben Williams.

