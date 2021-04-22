EVgo Celebrates Earth Day by Opening 4 New EV Fast Chargers at D.C.'s Union Station, 2 in Bethesda, Maryland

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the country commemorates Earth Day, EVgo, the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and only platform powered by 100% renewable electricity, today officially opened four of its newest fast chargers in our nation's capital at Washington, D.C.'s Union Station, as well as two additional fast chargers at a shopping center in nearby Bethesda, Maryland. EVgo CEO Cathy Zoi was onsite to celebrate the opening of the new stations.

"Powering clean transportation for everyone is what EVgo does. As we celebrate Earth Day by bringing EV fast chargers to D.C.'s historic Union Station, EVgo is excited to serve drivers while they shop, dine, or have a wander around the glorious monuments and gardens in our nation's capital," said Zoi.

EVgo recognizes the importance of its mission to deliver sustainable transportation solutions every day, but particularly on Earth Day. Electrifying transportation has economic, environmental, and national security benefits, and EVgo has been helping avoid greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions since the deployment of the network's first urban fast chargers more than a decade ago. Since the Company's inception, EVgo has powered more than 282 million zero-emission miles, saving more than 12.5 million gallons of gas and reducing 114,000 metric tons of CO2, based on the US Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) GHG equivalencies calculator.

The new fast chargers opening today further advance EVgo's rapid expansion across the mid-Atlantic states, powered by partnerships with vehicle manufacturers and public policymakers who recognize the importance of accelerating deployment of fast charging infrastructure to enable widespread EV adoption. Both sites leverage 200kW-shared power configurations, with each charger capable of dispensing electricity to two vehicles simultaneously.

For years, EVgo has been naming its nationwide network of public fast chargers to make charging easy and fun for its customers. In a nod to canine bipartisanship, the four new fast chargers in Washington are being named for a bipartisan group of Presidential "First Dogs": the Bidens' German Shepherds, Champ and Major; one of the Obamas' Portuguese Water Dogs, Sunny; and one of the (George W.) Bush family's Scottish Terriers, Miss Beazley. In partnership with the Union Station Parking Garage and Bus Facility (USPGLLC) and Colonial Parking, Champ, Major, Sunny, and Beazley are conveniently located in the intermodal parking and transportation facility of iconic Union Station, where President Biden boarded his beloved Amtrak regularly for the 36 years he commuted to the Senate from his home in Delaware.

This fast charging station is supported by EVgo's collaboration with Nissan, through which the two companies are adding more than 200 fast chargers across the country in addition to providing $250 of charging credit to eligible buyers or lessees of new Nissan LEAF or LEAF Plus vehicles.

The two new fast chargers at Bethesda Row, a Federal Realty Investment Trust property bustling with restaurants, shops and other businesses in the heart of downtown Bethesda, Maryland, were also supported by Nissan as well as a grant from Maryland's Clean Fuels Incentive Program.

The Union Station and Bethesda Row installations are the latest in EVgo's expansion across the mid-Atlantic States, including Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Today, EVgo has an industry-leading 98 percent uptime across its network of over 800 charging sites that serve more than 235,000 customers across 34 states.

Both of the new EVgo stations announced today leverage EVgo Access®, an innovation embedded into the EVgo app to enable customers to access charging stations in gated parking lots without paying additional parking fees. There are more paid parking lots and garages than grocery stores in the U.S., and unlocking access to a combination of these spaces will be necessary to enable more drivers to go electric, especially for residents of multi-unit dwellings.

About EVgo

EVgo is the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states, EVgo owns and operates the most public fast charging locations in the US. and serves more than 235,000 customers. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for all Americans to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet. EVgo's parent company is LS Power, a New York-headquartered development, investment and operating company focused on leading edge solutions for the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. On January 22, 2021, EVgo announced that it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation ("CRIS") (NYSE: CLII). For more information visit evgo.com and spower.com.

About LS Power

LS Power is a development, investment and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. Since its inception in 1990, LS Power has developed, constructed, managed or acquired more than 45,000 MW of power generation, including utility-scale solar, wind, hydro, natural gas-fired and battery energy storage projects, and has developed more than 660 miles of high voltage electric transmission. Additionally, LS Power actively invests in businesses focused on renewable energy and renewable fuels, as well as distributed energy resource platforms, such as CPower Energy Management and EVgo. Across its efforts, LS Power has raised in excess of $46 billion in debt and equity capital to support North American infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.lspower.com.

Contacts:

EVgo

For Investors:

[email protected]

For Media:

[email protected]

LS Power

Steven Arabia

Director, Government Affairs & Media Relations

[email protected]

609-212-3857

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evgo-celebrates-earth-day-by-opening-4-new-ev-fast-chargers-at-dcs-union-station-2-in-bethesda-maryland-301274592.html

SOURCE EVgo