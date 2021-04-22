Accuray Receives Shonin Approval for ClearRTâ„¢ Helical kVCT Imaging, CE Mark Expected by End of June; Expands Commercial Launch

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that the innovative ClearRT™ helical fan-beam kVCT imaging* capability has now been in clinical use for over two months, and is on track to expand into other markets. ClearRT on the Radixact® System is believed to have the potential to change the field of radiation oncology by enabling clinicians to easily, quickly and cost effectively acquire diagnostic-like quality CT images that enable them to "See More, Know More, and Do More," when treating tumors with radiation.

High-quality images are central to all aspects of the radiation therapy treatment workflow. ClearRT high-fidelity helical kVCT imaging enables high confidence in the patient set-up and registration that form the basis of radiation therapy treatment planning, delivery and monitoring, and are key to the successful treatment of organ-confined tumors, locally advanced tumors and metastatic tumors.

First Patient Treatments Show Imaging Technology's Promise

The medical care team at Willis-Knighton Cancer Center in Shreveport, Louisiana has treated the first cancer patients in the world using the Radixact System and ClearRT imaging, integrated helical radiation delivery and imaging systems. The team has more than 18 years' experience treating patients with the TomoTherapy® System and recently upgraded to the Radixact System, the next-generation TomoTherapy platform. The ClearRT imaging modality generated clear, high-fidelity images that improved the Willis-Knighton team's ability to see the tumor and surrounding healthy tissues, and deliver the treatment plan with more confidence and precision.

"At Willis-Knighton, we have always tried to introduce next-generation radiotherapy technology. The Radixact System with ClearRT has the potential to change clinical practice. The ClearRT daily targeting images exceeded our expectations, and provided noticeably superior image quality compared to more traditional cone-beam CT available on conventional linear accelerators. The Radixact System with ClearRT imaging will allow our team to improve the care we provide our cancer patients by better visualization of tumors and adaptive therapy," said Lane R. Rosen, M.D., director of radiation oncology at Willis-Knighton Cancer Center.

Regulatory Approvals Expand Access

ClearRT received Shonin approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) in March 2021, following FDA 510(k) clearance in December 2020; CE Mark in the European Union (EU) is expected in the company's fiscal fourth quarter ending June 30, 2021. The imaging technology will now be available in Japan and the U.S. ClearRT imaging is expected to be accessible to EU customers following receipt of the CE Mark. Customers residing in other areas of the world where either FDA 510(k) or CE Mark are required for commercial distribution will have access to ClearRT once the appropriate regulatory clearance is met.

Commercial Shipments Begin on Schedule

Accuray has shipped the first commercially released ClearRT imaging system in the U.S. and expects full production release by June 30, 2021.

"We are proud to partner with Dr. Rosen and the Willis-Knighton team, who were instrumental in the development of ClearRT imaging for the Radixact System. The reaction to this innovative fan-beam imaging technology has been extremely positive, and we look forward to making it more broadly available to medical care teams around the world," said Suzanne Winter, chief commercial officer and senior vice president, R&D at Accuray. "As the pioneer and continued leader in helical radiation therapy on our TomoTherapy® platform, Accuray offers unmatched solutions that expand the curative power of radiation therapy, providing additional care options for a wider range of patients − many of whom would not previously have been candidates for treatment."

*ClearRT™ Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact® Treatment Delivery System is not available for sale in all markets. ClearRT may be subject to international regulatory approval or licensing processes such that the availability of these products may vary according to geographical location.

