Comscore Expands Cross-Platform Agreement with DISH Media, Advances OTT, vMVPD and National Addressable Advertising Footprint

RESTON, Va., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, announced today a new strategic partnership with DISH Media, extending its data license to SLING TV, a leading virtual multichannel programming distributor (vMVPD). The agreement includes the continued cross-platform measurement of advanced advertising and content via Comscore TV products. The expanded license agreement protects consumer privacy data and includes 1st party matching rights to improve accuracy of campaign results and national addressable measurement of programming networks.

Partnership Highlights

Comscore will be able to accelerate an industry-wide shift to census-based audience measurement across linear and over-the-top (OTT) programming by leveraging de-identified viewership data from DISH Media set-top box and SLING TV.

Comscore is the first independent measurement service to be awarded rights to measure National Addressable on the DISH and SLING TV footprints. Comscore, an industry pioneer in MVPD addressable measurement, will provide its patented solution to measure and report on addressable advertising at scale and expand its role as the addressable ad measurement industry standard.

Comscore will provide dynamic ad insertion (DAI) measurement of addressable advertising on DISH video on demand (VOD) content on set-top boxes, DISH Anywhere and on third-party OTT apps with authenticated DISH credentials.

"Comscore's new partnership with DISH Media continues our company's significant steps in our transformation of television and cross-platform measurement of linear and OTT, as we have built the largest viewing dataset of second-by-second viewership data that is aggregated across all premium video providers from the device, to the household, to zip code, to the market and to the nation," said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore.

"A recent study from Forrester Consulting told us the lack of measurement frameworks for addressable is a major challenge for media buyers, and our continued partnership with Comscore will help break down those barriers," said Kevin Arrix, SVP, DISH Media. "With the addition of live OTT viewership data from SLING TV and the other new capabilities, we are enhancing measurement and setting up addressable, whether transacted with DISH or programmers, for long-term success in the marketplace, all while safeguarding consumer privacy."

Comscore has been an addressable measurement partner of DISH Media since DISH launched national addressable advertising in 2012.Since January 2018, Comscore has measured cross-platform addressable impressions across OTT, mobile, desktop, and traditional TV for both DISH and SLING TV.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-expands-cross-platform-agreement-with-dish-media-advances-ott-vmvpd-and-national-addressable-advertising-footprint-301274434.html

SOURCE Comscore