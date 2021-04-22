>
Evofem Biosciences to Report First Quarter 2021 Results and Provide Corporate Update on Thursday, May 6, 2021

April 22, 2021 | About: NAS:EVFM +10.56%

-- Conference Call Scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET --

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2021

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and business highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 as follows:

(PRNewsfoto/Evofem Biosciences, Inc.)

Date

Thursday, May 6, 2021

Time

4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)

Webcast (live and archived)

www.evofem.com under "Investors"

Dial-in numbers

(866) 503-5561 (U.S. toll-free) or (253) 336-2965

Conference ID

1899453

The live webcast and related slide presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of its website or directly at https://evofem.investorroom.com/2021Q1Results. Please connect to the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download any software that may be required. If participating by phone, please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

The webcast will be archived at https://evofem.investorroom.com/2021Q1Results. A telephone replay will be available for 24 hours after the call at (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (International), conference ID 1899453.

About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company launched its first FDA-approved commercial product, Phexxi® contraceptive vaginal gel, in the United States in September 2020. Evofem's lead product candidate, EVO100, is being evaluated for the prevention of urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women in the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial, 'EVOGUARD.' For more information, please visit evofem.com.

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact
Amy Raskopf
Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
[email protected]
Mobile: (917) 673-5775

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evofem-biosciences-to-report-first-quarter-2021-results-and-provide-corporate-update-on-thursday-may-6-2021-301274348.html

SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.


