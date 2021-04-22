>
Blueprint Medicines to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, April 29, 2021

April 22, 2021 | About: NAS:BPMC +2.51%

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 22, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC), today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 29, 2021 to report its first quarter 2021 financial results and provide a corporate update.

To access the live conference call, please dial (855) 728-4793 (domestic) or (503) 343-6666 (international), and refer to conference ID 9292306. A webcast of the call will also be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors & Media section of the Blueprint Medicines website at http://ir.blueprintmedicines.com/. The archived webcast will be available on Blueprint Medicines' website approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines is a global precision therapy company that invents life-changing therapies for people with cancer and hematologic disorders. Applying an approach that is both precise and agile, we create medicines that selectively target genetic drivers, with the goal of staying one step ahead across stages of disease. Since 2011, we have leveraged our research platform, including expertise in molecular targeting and world-class drug design capabilities, to rapidly and reproducibly translate science into a broad pipeline of precision therapies. Today, we are delivering approved medicines directly to patients in the United States and Europe, and we are globally advancing multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy. For more information, visit www.BlueprintMedicines.com and follow us on Twitter (@BlueprintMeds) and LinkedIn.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blueprint-medicines-to-report-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-thursday-april-29-2021-301274627.html

SOURCE Blueprint Medicines Corporation


