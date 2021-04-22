Real Luck Group Ltd. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 29th

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSX-V: LUCK) (OTC-QB: LUKEF) (" Real Luck Group " or the " Company ") and its subsidiary companies doing business as "Luckbox " (the " Group "), an award-winning provider of legal, real-money esports and sports betting, announces that CEO Quentin Martin will present will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 29th.

DATE: Thursday, April 29th

TIME: 3:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/2QfbeEE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Completion of Private Placement of Special Warrants, with proceeds of $17.8 million

Addition of sports betting, allowing fans to wager on more than 100 sports alongside esports

Implementation of more premium payment processors with partnerships including Skrill, NETELLER and Tustly.

Appointment of Chief Customer Officer Thomas Rosander , former CEO of Dunder Casino

Partnership with Income Access, an industry-leading affiliate marketing platform

Uplist to OTCQB Exchange

About Real Luck Group

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020 , Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

