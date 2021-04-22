Veeva Unveils Quality Content Reference Model to Empower Companies with Proven Best Practices

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the availability of the Veeva Quality Content Reference Model to advance quality transformation efforts and drive further standardization in quality management. For the first time, documented best practices from hundreds of successful implementations of Veeva Vault QualityDocs are now publicly available to accelerate system deployment and drive consistent and compliant GxP content practices across the enterprise.

"The Veeva Quality Content Reference Model greatly simplifies stakeholder alignment and gap assessment for companies looking to modernize their quality solutions," said Jan Paul Zonnenberg, partner, pharmaceutical and life sciences companies, PwC. "The content framework with industry best practices is a positive step for the industry and complements how we see process harmonization improving quality management."

Legacy and other document management systems require companies to invest months defining requirements and customizing configurations. This reference model, built right into Vault QualityDocs, streamlines the process by providing a standard document hierarchy, taxonomy, and metadata for organizing and delivering quality content.

Emerging companies and established organizations alike can now align stakeholders and standardize content management across different business functions. The reference model also streamlines collaboration with contract partners that have become increasingly important to the overall product lifecycle.

"Veeva's quality customers are achieving significant efficiency gains by using our delivered best practices," said Mike Jovanis, vice president, Vault Quality at Veeva Systems. "Making the Veeva Quality Content Reference Model publicly available will enable further industry standardization and alignment across the life sciences value chain."

The Veeva Quality Content Reference Model is now available for companies readying to modernize their content management processes and system.

Learn more about Vault Quality Suite at the upcoming Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Connect Europe, May 20, 2021. The online event is open to life sciences industry professionals. Register and stay up to date on program details at veeva.com/Summit.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 975 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions (including the on-going impact of COVID-19), particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-K for the period ended January 31, 2021. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

