Invesco Expands Thematic Environmental Suite by Launching Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF

ATLANTA, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a global asset management firm that has been leading sustainable investing1 for over 15 years2, announced today that it has expanded its market leading, thematic environmental ETF suite with the launch of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (GBLD).

"The Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF will be the first to focus specifically on the entire green building ecosystem, continuing Invesco's track record as an ETF industry pioneer. GBLD provides access to not just sustainable real estate, but companies involved in every stage of construction, redevelopment, and retrofitting green-certified properties," says John Hoffman, Head of Americas, ETFs and Indexed strategies at Invesco. "GBLD is a great addition to our thematic environmental ETF suite, offering investors a new way to align their investments with their personal values."

With the launch of GBLD, Invesco expands its relationship with MSCI and will be the first asset manager in the US to license the MSCI Global Green Building Index for an ETF.

As momentum builds in both US and global climate policy, development and retrofitting green buildings and infrastructure is quickly becoming an important sector of real estate. Green buildings are fundamental to climate change mitigation policies as innovative technology, like artificial intelligence, allows buildings to reduce their environmental impact through lower energy consumption.

The efficiency and sustainability of a building are also vital to a world still adapting to the implications of the Covid-19 pandemic. There is an increased desirability for good filtration systems, which are a key element of green building ratings. Many of the important ESG measures that factor into MSCI's green building assessment are essential to the conversation around the potential future shift of building usage.

The MSCI Global Green Building Index is a subset of the MSCI Global Environment Index, designed to include companies with maximum exposure to the green building theme. This includes companies involved in the design, construction, redevelopment, retrofitting or third-party certification of green-certified properties to effect climate change mitigation and adaptation. The index is reviewed on a quarterly basis and any changes are implemented on the last business day of February, May, August and November.

"We are excited that Invesco has chosen the MSCI Global Green Building Index to expand its thematic ESG suite," said Christine Berg, Managing Director and Head of Americas Index Coverage at MSCI. "Buildings and related construction globally have contributed 38% of carbon emissions in 20193. Green buildings are intrinsic to climate change mitigation due to their lower energy consumption4. The MSCI Global Green Building Index comprises of leaders that have higher energy efficiency, healthier indoor environmental quality, and environmentally friendlier construction materials. The MSCI Global Green Building Index is comprised of companies whose offerings conserve natural resources, are made with recycled waste, avoid toxic emissions, save water and energy or contribute to a safe, healthy built environment."

Invesco continues to strengthen its overall focus on the thematic sustainability space, both through its growing suite of passive products and a commitment to incorporating important sustainability and governance issues in its active strategies. Invesco has offered investible products that access sustainable investing themes for over a decade and can now add a green building with the launch of GBLD.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. (Ticker NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. Invesco managed US $1.35 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of December 31, 2020. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Not a Deposit | Not FDIC Insured | Not Guaranteed by the Bank | May Lose Value | Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency

An investment cannot be made into an index.

About Risk

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Underlying Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers, can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.

Investments focused in a particular sector, such as real estate, are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

The Fund is non-diversified and may experience greater volatility than a more diversified investment.

REITs are pooled investment vehicles that trade like stocks and invest substantially all of their assets in real estate and may qualify for special tax considerations. REITs are subject to risks inherent in the direct ownership of real estate. A company's failure to qualify as a REIT under federal tax law may have adverse consequences to the REIT's shareholders. REITs may have expenses, including advisory and administration, and REIT shareholders will incur a proportionate share of the underlying expenses.

Stocks of small and mid-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.

Thematic investing involves the risk that the green building theme is out of favor, or that the securities chosen to represent that theme underperform the market as a whole. The Fund relies on the Index Provider to identify securities in the Index that reflect the environmental theme of "green building". Fund performance may suffer if securities are not correctly identified or do not benefit from the development of such theme. Information used by the Index Provider to evaluate ESG factors may not be readily available, complete or accurate, which could negatively impact the Index Provider's ability to apply its ESG standards when compiling the Index, and as a result Fund performance may negatively impacted. Performance may also be impacted by the inclusion of non-theme-relevant exposures. There is no guarantee that the Index will reflect exposures to the green building investment theme.

Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Fund and tender those Shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 50,000 Shares.

The Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to the fund or securities or any index on which the Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF or securities are based. MSCI AND THE MSCI INDEX NAME ARE SERVICE MARK(S) OF MSCI OR ITS AFFILIATES AND HAVE BEEN LICENSED FOR USE FOR CERTAIN PURPOSES BY INVESCO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC ("ADVISER").

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the Fund call 800 983 0903 or visit invesco.com for the prospectus/summary prospectus.

