53% of Credit-Challenged Americans Are Doing Worse Financially a Year into Pandemic Finds OppFi Survey

CHICAGO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New survey data from Opportunity Financial, LLC (" OppFi ") shows that thirteen months into the COVID-19 global pandemic, more than half (53%) of credit-challenged consumers in the U.S. believe that they are worse off financially than they were pre-pandemic, with many expecting to face continued financial hurdles, even as vaccinations proliferate. In fact, despite encouraging news about the reopening of the economy, 43% of respondents reported concerns that they would face eviction and/or need to declare bankruptcy in coming months.

Although federal and local governments have implemented various forms of relief over the past year, 66% of credit-challenged consumers in the U.S. still had to seek assistance in the form of loans or access to credit in the past 12 months.

At the same time, the pandemic has reduced access to credit for many – half of those surveyed (50%) reported finding it harder to access or receive this support.

Among credit-challenged Americans who were able to receive support, 40% turned to friends and family to borrow funds and 27% relied on leveraging credit card debt.

Looking ahead, 57% of survey respondents predict that they will need to seek additional assistance over the next year.

Underscoring the issue is a lack of savings for many; half (50%) of those surveyed have less than $50 in savings and only about 1 in 6 (17%) currently have $400 or more in savings.

The survey also found that temporary measures – including multiple rounds of stimulus checks, forbearance and eviction moratoriums – provided fleeting relief for everyday consumers in the U.S. Although 50% of those surveyed reported depending on the temporary measures to stay solvent during the pandemic, about one in four (29.3%) of survey respondents noted it was not enough and they continue to worry they will be unable to remain in good financial standing despite the temporary measures.

"The reality of the everyday consumer in the U.S. shows that not everyone was able to weather the pandemic in the same way. There is a gulf between the experiences and opportunities of those that are financially secure and able to access the tools and resources that act as safety nets, and those who are not," said Jared Kaplan, CEO of OppFi. "In the absence of a sustainable solution that addresses financial health, the 150 million Americans who live paycheck to paycheck, will be forced to deal with the prolonged impacts of this pandemic because they will remain locked out of the traditional financial ecosystem. Over the long term, many of these consumers will continue to face barriers engaging in activities traditionally viewed as building blocks for creating financial security."

Additional survey insights include:

The vast majority (75%) of credit-challenged consumers in the U.S. do not own stock and were never able to benefit from the strong equities market of the past year.

Many (58.5%) respondents reported spending their 2020 stimulus checks within three weeks of receiving them.

While respondents across all age groups reported putting off or considering whether to put off important commitments like building emergency savings (29%), this was most stark among older adults nearing retirement – almost half 46% of those over 55 years old reported taking this approach to their savings.

Respondents aged over 55 years old also reported slightly higher rates of worsening financial stress (41%) compared with the general population (33%), calling into question the impact of the pandemic on retirement and financial planning for everyday consumers in the U.S.

Among younger adults, 32.5% of respondents 18-35 years old deprioritized buying a house and 26% deprioritized having children due to their financial situations.

All reported findings are from an OppFi survey assessing 524 U.S. adults ages 18 or older and making an annual income of less than $80,000, with a self-reported FICO score of less than 620. The survey was fielded in March 2021.

OppFi is a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help the everyday consumer gain access to credit. On February 9, 2021, OppFi and FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FGNA), a special purpose acquisition corporation, entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in OppFi becoming a public company.

About OppFi

OppFi a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help the everyday consumer gain access to credit. Through its unwavering commitment to customer service, OppFi helps consumers who are turned away by traditional providers build a better financial path. OppFi has facilitated the issuance of more than 1.5 million loans. The company has been ranked as an Inc. 5000 company for five straight years and was named the eighth fastest-growing Chicagoland company in 2020 by Crain's Chicago Business. The company was also named on Forbes America 2021 list of America's Best Startup Employers and Built In's 2021 Best Places to Work in Chicago. The company maintains an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and maintains a 4.8/5 star rating with more than 14,000 online customer reviews, making it one of the top customer-rated financial platforms online. For more information, please visit www.oppfi.com .

About FGNA

FG New America Acquisition Corp., (NYSE: FGNA), is a NYSE-listed blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For more information, please visit www.fgnewamerica.com .

