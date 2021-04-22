Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Buys iShares MSCI World ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, Sells Fox Corp, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund

Investment company Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI World ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, sells Fox Corp, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, The Middleby Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owns 41 stocks with a total value of $5.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



American Express Co (AXP) - 4,810,988 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64% Deere & Co (DE) - 1,622,136 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.48% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 2,304,341 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37% Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 1,756,001 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 1,435,247 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $97.29 and $108.52, with an estimated average price of $103.05. The stock is now traded at around $107.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI World ETF by 89.52%. The purchase prices were between $111.49 and $119.21, with an estimated average price of $116.05. The stock is now traded at around $123.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 48,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 119.23%. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $93.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 40,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 204.34%. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $32.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 100,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 202.27%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 43,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $155.7 and $189.03, with an estimated average price of $175.99.

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd reduced to a holding in Fox Corp by 24.52%. The sale prices were between $28.81 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.66%. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd still held 9,067,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 99.55%. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd still held 20 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd reduced to a holding in The Middleby Corp by 32.06%. The sale prices were between $126.16 and $170.31, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $181.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd still held 9,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.