RWM Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF

Investment company RWM Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, iShares Global Energy ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RWM Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, RWM Asset Management, LLC owns 508 stocks with a total value of $402 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SLQD, STIP, PULS, IXC, VGK, FPE, JETS, FDN, FBT, QCLN, ETV, AGGY, UTHR, GHVI, QGEN, USFR, VNQ, VNQI, TRV, KMI, KHC, FRC, IBKR, VRSK, FTNT, OC, CMG, UA, TWLO, VVV, BKR, UBER, RIDE, EMLC, IEI, IGOV, PDBC, VSS, CRL, ITW, MTCH, EHC, MNST, ECL, EMN, DD, DLTR, MAS, COG, CVS, RIOT, ADM, WTRG, ALB, APD, POR, NUE, PPC, ROP, POOL, SMG, SRE, SCI, SHW, SCCO, SBUX, SYY, TYL, VLO, EVRG, AES,

VPL, HYLB, ICVT, IBUY, XLK, BLOK, LIT, ANGL, AMZN, CIBR, EBND, GOOGL, NFLX, ATVI, XT, MSFT, ARKK, AAPL, ACWX, V, TSM, TGT, SCHF, JNJ, ACIM, IWM, TSLA, IWR, SCHA, VWO, VXF, TIP, AMGN, BAC, MO, LXP, CVX, ABT, IAU, KO, COST, DUK, BNDX, HD, JPM, DOW, PYPL, PM, WM, UNH, UPS, CRM, PFE, PPL, NTRS, NKE, NEM, Reduced Positions: LQD, GSY, SCHP, SPTS, SPIP, FIXD, ARKW, FHLC, IVV, SPSB, VGSH, GOVT, VEA, VLUE, IGLB, BIL, MGV, SHYG, GGG, MKTX, BRK.A, IVW, LLY, NEOG, ORA, PEP, TTWO, WMT, TMUS, KDP, GEM, GLD, SRVR, VEU, VIG, XSW, AEP, ABC, ATO, BLL, CPB, CINF, CLX, CL, NEE, GIS, HSY, LHCG, LANC, MKC, PG, PGR, ROL, SO, VZ, XEL, FB, AEE, CMS, CHD, DTE, ETR, KMB, KR, ES, PNW, PSA, RSG, RMD, MA, DG, BSV, IGSB, SDY, EFA, FTSM, IBB, IJS, SCHX, T, QQQ, SCHE, SCHM, USIG, VMBS, XLC, CB, CHKP, INFY, SJM, LMT, NVDA, TJX, TU, TRI, TD, DIS, WEC, PAYC, NGVT, IEFA, ITOT, LMBS, MTUM, PKW, PTH, QUAL, SCHZ, SHY, SPDW, VCR, VT, BA, CCL, SCHW, CSCO, CTXS, CMCSA, LHX, HON, HRL, INTC, JKHY, MRK, VTRS, RY, ANTM, GM, PSX, AOA, AOK, AOR, DIA, EFG, ESGE, ESGU, IEMG, IHI, IJR, IUSB, IWF, IWP, IXN, JNK, NEAR, SCHD, SPEM, SPTM, SPY, VDE, VGT, VPU, XLU,

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 498,702 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 211,629 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. New Position PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) - 431,322 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 542,625 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.29% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,349 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.94%

RWM Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.42%. The holding were 498,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RWM Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $105.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 211,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RWM Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $49.8, with an estimated average price of $49.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.35%. The holding were 431,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RWM Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.39 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $24.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 211,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RWM Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62. The stock is now traded at around $66.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 70,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RWM Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.86 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 111,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RWM Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6435.60%. The purchase prices were between $79.09 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $82.02. The stock is now traded at around $83.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 54,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RWM Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 54.76%. The purchase prices were between $49.04 and $50, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $40.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 169,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RWM Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 41.87%. The purchase prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31. The stock is now traded at around $100.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 91,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RWM Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 49.62%. The purchase prices were between $113.06 and $139.13, with an estimated average price of $128.13. The stock is now traded at around $124.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 52,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RWM Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 32.29%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $142.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 54,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RWM Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 290.61%. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $51.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 29,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RWM Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Dow30. The sale prices were between $96.01 and $130.16, with an estimated average price of $112.41.

RWM Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $73.69 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $83.5.

RWM Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

RWM Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $53.84 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.1.

RWM Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

RWM Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund I. The sale prices were between $14.24 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $14.74.

RWM Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 98.18%. The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.51%. RWM Asset Management, LLC still held 4,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RWM Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 99.29%. The sale prices were between $50.47 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.79%. RWM Asset Management, LLC still held 2,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RWM Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 80.9%. The sale prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.41%. RWM Asset Management, LLC still held 53,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.