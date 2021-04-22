Coastal Capital Group, Inc. Buys FactSet Research Systems Inc, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Investment company Coastal Capital Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys FactSet Research Systems Inc, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Clean Harbors Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coastal Capital Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Coastal Capital Group, Inc. owns 508 stocks with a total value of $386 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MOAT, SCHG, FPX, HYLS, IJS, EMLP, ITA, XLP, GWX, FTEC, FNDF, DGRW, SKYY, TSM, DLS, FVD, VNT, RSP, IPAY, JPST, BIIB, FXN, FXH, GEM, LUMN, NOK, FIX, TOL, SDS, WDAY, CUB, SQ, ZTS, PBR, IYJ, PII, AMD, TM, XLE, ETSY, CVLT, VDE, LULU, DLB, AEIS, FV, FLT, CNI, OXI1, CFG, FCG, UNH, DE, BBIO, PGR, FISV, INTU, DOCU, UBX, NIO, BIG, APH, BNGO, JMIA, PINS, PSLV, CHWY, RDFN, GDX, SHW, DM, HDV, MTCH, MAXN, ULTA, VBR, USB, VTRS, FNV, ABNB, 2TX, EA, VBK, FTCS,

MOAT, SCHG, FPX, HYLS, IJS, EMLP, ITA, XLP, GWX, FTEC, FNDF, DGRW, SKYY, TSM, DLS, FVD, VNT, RSP, IPAY, JPST, BIIB, FXN, FXH, GEM, LUMN, NOK, FIX, TOL, SDS, WDAY, CUB, SQ, ZTS, PBR, IYJ, PII, AMD, TM, XLE, ETSY, CVLT, VDE, LULU, DLB, AEIS, FV, FLT, CNI, OXI1, CFG, FCG, UNH, DE, BBIO, PGR, FISV, INTU, DOCU, UBX, NIO, BIG, APH, BNGO, JMIA, PINS, PSLV, CHWY, RDFN, GDX, SHW, DM, HDV, MTCH, MAXN, ULTA, VBR, USB, VTRS, FNV, ABNB, 2TX, EA, VBK, FTCS, Added Positions: IVV, HYG, AAPL, EMB, FDS, PBCT, VWO, BRK.B, VEA, HPQ, DIS, GLD, ESPO, GE, IBB, AMZN, NVDA, A, SPY, ICLN, ACWI, AOR, COST, AOA, PYPL, NOBL, MO, NTAP, VOD, TMUS, QCOM, BX, ESGE, NGG, IGSB, BOND, KMI, IXUS, TWTR, CRM, JPM, SPEM, CVX, PM, BABA, IBM, TXN, TGT, VYM, PFE, AMGN, QQQX, GOOG, AXP, PAYX, SWX, BTI, SO, BHP, SUSB, HD, FDX, PENN, TIP, ESGD, PNW, MDT, MAR, UPS, EPD, MJ, BTO, FOF, SBUX, QQQ, HPE, GER, FB, ANGL, LHX, RQI, ET, MMP, PLTR, SNOW, PNM, EIX, NOW, PPL, HBAN, ED, DOW, MRNA, EVRG, CVS, CSX, GOOGL, ADBE,

IVV, HYG, AAPL, EMB, FDS, PBCT, VWO, BRK.B, VEA, HPQ, DIS, GLD, ESPO, GE, IBB, AMZN, NVDA, A, SPY, ICLN, ACWI, AOR, COST, AOA, PYPL, NOBL, MO, NTAP, VOD, TMUS, QCOM, BX, ESGE, NGG, IGSB, BOND, KMI, IXUS, TWTR, CRM, JPM, SPEM, CVX, PM, BABA, IBM, TXN, TGT, VYM, PFE, AMGN, QQQX, GOOG, AXP, PAYX, SWX, BTI, SO, BHP, SUSB, HD, FDX, PENN, TIP, ESGD, PNW, MDT, MAR, UPS, EPD, MJ, BTO, FOF, SBUX, QQQ, HPE, GER, FB, ANGL, LHX, RQI, ET, MMP, PLTR, SNOW, PNM, EIX, NOW, PPL, HBAN, ED, DOW, MRNA, EVRG, CVS, CSX, GOOGL, ADBE, Reduced Positions: SCHZ, IJH, IJR, IYY, SCHE, VTI, AGG, SPDW, IWR, MSFT, VCSH, CMCSA, T, BND, VTV, VO, SIRI, AOM, PEP, VZ, MA, PG, JNJ, ROKU, BHF, VOO, IWM, BP, FL, VEU, ADNT, BB,

SCHZ, IJH, IJR, IYY, SCHE, VTI, AGG, SPDW, IWR, MSFT, VCSH, CMCSA, T, BND, VTV, VO, SIRI, AOM, PEP, VZ, MA, PG, JNJ, ROKU, BHF, VOO, IWM, BP, FL, VEU, ADNT, BB, Sold Out: CLH, FLOT, SLV, SCHB, CYTH, CRWD, KBR, VIA, EFV, HSY, IEFA, IEMG, IVE, SCZ, BWEN,

For the details of Coastal Capital Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coastal+capital+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 252,265 shares, 25.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 2,353,958 shares, 22.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 553,007 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 122,407 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81% Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 668,351 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.9 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $123.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $139.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $48.04 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $48.47. The stock is now traded at around $48.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $101.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $70.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc by 64.80%. The purchase prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $321.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 29.58%. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.66%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.32%. The purchase prices were between $63.75 and $67.27, with an estimated average price of $65.93. The stock is now traded at around $69.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 808.94%. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $23.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 638.67%. The purchase prices were between $64.82 and $81.03, with an estimated average price of $72.85. The stock is now traded at around $70.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Clean Harbors Inc. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $84.15.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in KBR Inc. The sale prices were between $28.96 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $31.89.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $144.37 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $150.61.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.