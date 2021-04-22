IBM Retirement Fund Buys Seagen Inc, Viatris Inc, Royalty Pharma PLC, Sells Viatris Inc, Seagen Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc

White Plains, NY, based Investment company IBM Retirement Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Seagen Inc, Viatris Inc, Royalty Pharma PLC, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Concentrix Corp, sells Viatris Inc, Seagen Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Tiffany, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IBM Retirement Fund. As of 2021Q1, IBM Retirement Fund owns 773 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SGEN, VTRS, RPRX, AMG, CNXC, TW, TMX, VER, TOL, THO, TPX, SNV, PNFP, LSTR, KNX, DISCA, AIRC, AYI, MDU, NXST, RL, RBC, SKX, HUN, FL, CFR, INGR, COHR, XEC,

COP, KDP, CCL, DVN, PXD, WORK, AAL, Reduced Positions: IWM, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, GOOGL, GOOG, BRK.B, JNJ, JPM, V, NVDA, PG, UNH, DIS, MA, TSLA, HD, PYPL, ADBE, BAC, CMCSA, NFLX, VZ, T, ABT, ACN, CVX, CSCO, KO, COST, DD, XOM, INTC, MRK, PEP, PFE, QCOM, CRM, TMO, WMT, AVGO, ABBV, AMGN, BMY, C, DHR, LLY, NEE, HON, LOW, MCD, MDT, NKE, ORCL, LIN, SBUX, TXN, UNP, UPS, PM, CHTR, MMM, PLD, AMD, MO, AXP, AMT, AMAT, ADP, BLK, BA, CSX, CVS, CAT, FIS, SCHW, CI, CL, DE, GE, GILD, GS, HUM, IBM, INTU, ISRG, MDLZ, LRCX, LMT, SPGI, MU, NSC, BKNG, SYK, TJX, TGT, RTX, ANTM, WFC, TMUS, NOW, ZTS, SQ, CB, ATVI, AFL, A, APD, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, ALL, AEP, AIG, AMP, AME, APH, ADI, ANSS, AON, ADM, AZO, ADSK, AVB, TFC, BLL, BK, BAX, BDX, BIIB, BSX, CDNS, COF, CNC, CERN, CME, CTAS, CLX, CSGP, CTSH, STZ, CPRT, GLW, CCI, CMI, DTE, DXCM, DLR, D, DOV, DUK, EOG, ETN, ECL, EW, EA, EMR, EQIX, EL, EXC, FAST, FDX, FISV, F, FCX, GD, GIS, GPN, MNST, LHX, WELL, HSY, HPQ, MTCH, INFO, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, TT, ICE, JCI, KLAC, KMB, MAR, MMC, MRVL, MXIM, MCK, MET, MTD, MCHP, MCO, MS, MSI, NEM, ES, NOC, ORLY, PCAR, PNC, PPL, PH, PAYX, PGR, PRU, PEG, PSA, REGN, RSG, RMD, ROK, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SLB, SRE, SHW, SPG, SWKS, SO, LUV, TRV, SWK, STT, SNPS, SYY, TROW, USB, VRSN, VRTX, WBA, WM, WY, WLTW, WEC, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, CMG, TDG, DAL, DFS, LULU, AWK, MSCI, VRSK, DG, GM, FLT, KMI, HCA, MPC, APTV, SPLK, PSX, PANW, WDAY, IQV, RNG, VEEV, TWTR, HLT, PAYC, TWLO, TTD, OKTA, ATUS, SPOT, DOCU, MRNA, DOW, PINS, ZM, UBER, CTVA, CRWD, CARR, OTIS, AOS, AES, AGCO, ABMD, AAP, AKAM, ALK, Y, LNT, ALNY, DOX, AMED, HES, AEE, AFG, ABC, IVZ, NLY, APA, ATR, WTRG, ACGL, ARW, AJG, AZPN, AIZ, ATO, AVY, BBY, BIO, BMRN, BWA, SAM, BXP, BRO, BF.B, BRKR, BC, BG, CACI, CBRE, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CMS, COG, CPT, KMX, CAH, CSL, CASY, CE, CNP, LUMN, CRL, CHE, LNG, CHD, CIEN, CINF, CTXS, TPR, CGNX, CMA, CBSH, NNN, DXC, CAG, ED, COO, CREE, CCK, DHI, XRAY, DRI, DVA, DLB, DLTR, DPZ, DCI, DRE, EWBC, EMN, DISH, EIX, ENTG, ETR, EFX, ELS, EQR, ESS, EEFT, RE, EXAS, EXEL, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FNB, FFIV, FLIR, FMC, FDS, FICO, FRT, FNF, FITB, CLGX, FHN, FE, BEN, GRMN, IT, GNTX, GPC, GGG, HAL, HOG, HIG, HAS, PEAK, EHC, HSIC, HRC, HOLX, HRL, HST, HUBB, HBAN, ITT, IEX, INCY, IP, IPG, IRM, IONS, JBHT, SJM, JBL, JKHY, J, JLL, JNPR, KSU, K, KEY, KRC, KIM, KSS, KR, LKQ, LH, LAMR, LVS, LEG, LEN, LII, JEF, LB, LECO, LNC, LFUS, LYV, MTB, MTG, MGM, MKSI, MANH, MRO, MKL, MKTX, MLM, MAS, MAT, MKC, MPW, MAA, MIDD, MHK, MOH, TAP, MPWR, NRG, NVR, NDAQ, NOV, NTAP, NBIX, NYCB, NYT, NWL, NI, NDSN, NTRS, NUAN, NUE, OGE, ON, OXY, ODFL, ORI, OHI, OMC, OKE, OSK, PCG, PPG, PKG, PTC, PBCT, PKI, PVH, PNW, PII, PFG, PB, PHM, QGEN, PWR, DGX, RPM, RJF, REG, RF, RS, RNR, RGEN, RHI, WRK, ROL, RCL, RGLD, POOL, SEIC, SIVB, SMG, SEE, XPO, SCI, SBNY, SIRI, SNA, SON, LSI, STLD, SRCL, STE, SUI, NLOK, TCF, TTWO, AXON, TECH, TDY, TFX, TER, TXT, GL, TTC, TSCO, TREX, TRMB, TYL, TSN, CUBE, UGI, UDR, URI, UTHR, OLED, UHS, VFC, MTN, VLO, VAR, VTR, VNO, VMC, WPC, WRB, GWW, WAB, WAT, WSO, WST, EVRG, WAL, WDC, WHR, WMB, WSM, WWD, WEX, WYNN, ZBRA, ZION, HEI.A, L, QRTEA, HBI, WU, LDOS, OC, FSLR, IPGP, BR, ACM, PODD, JAZZ, G, MASI, VMW, ULTA, AGNC, DISCK, RGA, STWD, FTNT, LEA, GNRC, ST, SSNC, FAF, CBOE, KKR, LYB, BWXT, RP, IPHI, BAH, LPLA, TRGP, FRC, NLSN, HII, APO, MOS, ZG, HZNP, FBHS, XYL, ZNGA, CPRI, GWRE, EPAM, POST, ENPH, PFPT, HTA, FIVE, PNR, BERY, FANG, CONE, NCLH, BFAM, VOYA, NRZ, CDW, NWSA, REXR, AMH, XLRN, BURL, GLPI, BRX, ALLE, ARMK, ALLY, PCTY, FIVN, ZEN, ANET, GLOB, FWONK, CTLT, SYF, CFG, W, CDK, HUBS, KEYS, AXTA, LBRDK, PRAH, STOR, QRVO, SEDG, GDDY, ETSY, BKI, CABO, TRU, TDOC, KHC, LITE, PLNT, Z, PEN, NVCR, HPE, TEAM, LSXMK, USFD, FTV, COUP, VST, YUMC, LW, HWM, INVH, FND, CVNA, IR, BKR, ROKU, MDB, VICI, COLD, ZS, DBX, CDAY, SMAR, EQH, WH, AVLR, ELAN, GH, ESTC, PLAN, STNE, ETRN, DELL, FOXA, LYFT, BYND, AVTR, AMCR, IAA, DT, TXG, NET, NVST, DDOG, PTON, BILL, PPD, IAC,

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 743,693 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.61% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 539,457 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.01% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 254,958 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.34% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,440 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.32% Facebook Inc (FB) - 81,771 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.32%

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $147.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 41,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $42.34 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07. The stock is now traded at around $86.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.11 and $152.06, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $158.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IBM Retirement Fund added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 46.45%. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 24,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IBM Retirement Fund added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 40.95%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $21.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IBM Retirement Fund added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $42.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14.