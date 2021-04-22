>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

IBM Retirement Fund Buys Seagen Inc, Viatris Inc, Royalty Pharma PLC, Sells Viatris Inc, Seagen Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc

April 22, 2021 | About: KDP +0% DVN +0% WORK +0% SGEN +0% VTRS +0% RPRX +0% PNFP +0% AMG +0% AIRC +0% VIA +0% SGT +0%

White Plains, NY, based Investment company IBM Retirement Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Seagen Inc, Viatris Inc, Royalty Pharma PLC, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Concentrix Corp, sells Viatris Inc, Seagen Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Tiffany, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IBM Retirement Fund. As of 2021Q1, IBM Retirement Fund owns 773 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IBM Retirement Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ibm+retirement+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IBM Retirement Fund
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 743,693 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.61%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 539,457 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.01%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 254,958 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.34%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,440 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.32%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 81,771 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.32%
New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $147.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 41,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $42.34 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07. The stock is now traded at around $86.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.11 and $152.06, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $158.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

IBM Retirement Fund added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 46.45%. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 24,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

IBM Retirement Fund added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 40.95%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $21.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

IBM Retirement Fund added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $42.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: (CXO)

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of IBM Retirement Fund. Also check out:

1. IBM Retirement Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. IBM Retirement Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IBM Retirement Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IBM Retirement Fund keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)