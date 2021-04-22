Grandfield & Dodd, Llc Buys Seagen Inc, Lowe's Inc, BancorpSouth Bank, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Seagen Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Grandfield & Dodd, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Seagen Inc, Lowe's Inc, BancorpSouth Bank, EOG Resources Inc, Equinix Inc, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Seagen Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Amdocs, Eaton Vance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grandfield & Dodd, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Grandfield & Dodd, Llc owns 197 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of GRANDFIELD & DODD, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grandfield+%26+dodd%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 316,009 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 244,851 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 269,802 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 175,345 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 387,004 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $147.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $203.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $43.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in BancorpSouth Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.59 and $34.95, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.56 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $75.06. The stock is now traded at around $80.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc added to a holding in Waters Corp by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $250.15 and $291.31, with an estimated average price of $273.24. The stock is now traded at around $301.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $77.84 and $89.1, with an estimated average price of $84.6. The stock is now traded at around $90.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $63.67 and $73.59, with an estimated average price of $68.23.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82.