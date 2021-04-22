>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc Buys Seagen Inc, Lowe's Inc, BancorpSouth Bank, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Seagen Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

April 22, 2021 | About: VZ +0% WAT +0% MOO +0% SGEN +0% LOW +0% WRK +0% WFC +0% BXS +0% FDIS +0% UNH +0% SGT +0% USMV +0%

New York, NY, based Investment company Grandfield & Dodd, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Seagen Inc, Lowe's Inc, BancorpSouth Bank, EOG Resources Inc, Equinix Inc, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Seagen Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Amdocs, Eaton Vance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grandfield & Dodd, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Grandfield & Dodd, Llc owns 197 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GRANDFIELD & DODD, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grandfield+%26+dodd%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GRANDFIELD & DODD, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 316,009 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 244,851 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
  3. Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 269,802 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
  4. Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 175,345 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  5. Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 387,004 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $147.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $203.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WestRock Co (WRK)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $43.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in BancorpSouth Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.59 and $34.95, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.56 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $75.06. The stock is now traded at around $80.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Waters Corp (WAT)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc added to a holding in Waters Corp by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $250.15 and $291.31, with an estimated average price of $273.24. The stock is now traded at around $301.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $77.84 and $89.1, with an estimated average price of $84.6. The stock is now traded at around $90.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.A)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $63.67 and $73.59, with an estimated average price of $68.23.

Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of GRANDFIELD & DODD, LLC. Also check out:

1. GRANDFIELD & DODD, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GRANDFIELD & DODD, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GRANDFIELD & DODD, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GRANDFIELD & DODD, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)