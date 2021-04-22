Annex Advisory Services, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, WEC Energy Group Inc, Sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, ProShares Short S&P500, PulteGroup Inc

Elm Grove, WI, based Investment company Annex Advisory Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, WEC Energy Group Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Linde PLC, sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, ProShares Short S&P500, PulteGroup Inc, American Tower Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Annex Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Annex Advisory Services, LLC owns 201 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 2,435,117 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 283,404 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.07% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 489,098 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.94% SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 1,638,327 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.77% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 302,233 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11%

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $36.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 1,373,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 126,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $291.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $47.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 49,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 112,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $20.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 90,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 20.52%. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $97.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 204,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 136.71%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $223.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 55.06%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $141.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 53,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 85.35%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $512.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 66.85%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 105.91%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $322.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $180.37 and $226.26, with an estimated average price of $205.37.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $907.22 and $1213.62, with an estimated average price of $1050.87.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27.