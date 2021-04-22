>
McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Buys Boston Beer Co Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Angi Inc, Sells Verisk Analytics Inc, Alphabet Inc, Brown-Forman Corp

April 22, 2021 | About: VTIP +0% SAM +0% DNB +0% ANGI +0% GOOGL +0% BF.B +0% GOOG +0%

Investment company McCollum Christoferson Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Boston Beer Co Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Angi Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, sells Verisk Analytics Inc, Alphabet Inc, Brown-Forman Corp, Alphabet Inc, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $394 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mccollum+christoferson+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC
  1. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 56,538 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,339 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.43%
  3. Square Inc (SQ) - 69,214 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.34%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,723 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
  5. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) - 68,228 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
New Purchase: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $907.22 and $1213.62, with an estimated average price of $1050.87. The stock is now traded at around $1255.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 5,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $23.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 274,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Angi Inc (ANGI)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC initiated holding in Angi Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.74 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $14.52. The stock is now traded at around $16.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 275,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 147,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.

Sold Out: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $68.41 and $78.43, with an estimated average price of $73.33.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC. Also check out:

1. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that McCollum Christoferson Group LLC keeps buying

