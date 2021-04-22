McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Buys Boston Beer Co Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Angi Inc, Sells Verisk Analytics Inc, Alphabet Inc, Brown-Forman Corp

Investment company McCollum Christoferson Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Boston Beer Co Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Angi Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, sells Verisk Analytics Inc, Alphabet Inc, Brown-Forman Corp, Alphabet Inc, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $394 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SAM, DNB, ANGI,

SAM, DNB, ANGI, Added Positions: VTIP, VCSH, GWRE, PG, ADI, CL, SITE, HLT, ABT, TSCO, UBER, MKC, BR, STE, TYL, LIN, PEP, JNJ, COST, IT, QQQ, SPIP, STIP, CHD, ADBE,

VTIP, VCSH, GWRE, PG, ADI, CL, SITE, HLT, ABT, TSCO, UBER, MKC, BR, STE, TYL, LIN, PEP, JNJ, COST, IT, QQQ, SPIP, STIP, CHD, ADBE, Reduced Positions: VRSK, AAPL, SQ, WST, AMZN, PYPL, D, CLX, VOO, SHY, TIP, MTB, VB, XOM, VTI,

VRSK, AAPL, SQ, WST, AMZN, PYPL, D, CLX, VOO, SHY, TIP, MTB, VB, XOM, VTI, Sold Out: GOOGL, BF.B, GOOG,

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 56,538 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,339 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.43% Square Inc (SQ) - 69,214 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.34% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,723 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) - 68,228 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $907.22 and $1213.62, with an estimated average price of $1050.87. The stock is now traded at around $1255.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 5,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $23.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 274,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC initiated holding in Angi Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.74 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $14.52. The stock is now traded at around $16.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 275,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 147,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $68.41 and $78.43, with an estimated average price of $73.33.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.