Cypress Asset Management Inc Buys The Walt Disney Co, Cummins Inc, Linde PLC, Sells Nestle SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Roche Holding AG

Investment company Cypress Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Cummins Inc, Linde PLC, Bank of America Corp, Magna International Inc, sells Nestle SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Roche Holding AG, Sanofi SA, iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Cypress Asset Management Inc owns 136 stocks with a total value of $361 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 159,433 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,955 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,908 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 74,878 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 69,263 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%

Cypress Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $96.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Asset Management Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 124.35%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $183.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 14,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 176.23%. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $263.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Linde PLC by 31.94%. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $291.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 111.64%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 88.75%. The purchase prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49. The stock is now traded at around $317.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $104.82 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $111.4.

Cypress Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE. The sale prices were between $119.74 and $136.99, with an estimated average price of $128.62.

Cypress Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $40.12 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $42.6.

Cypress Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $31.46 and $33.57, with an estimated average price of $32.63.

Cypress Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The sale prices were between $37.57 and $48.19, with an estimated average price of $42.85.

Cypress Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Kering SA. The sale prices were between $63.29 and $72.69, with an estimated average price of $67.55.