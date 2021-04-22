>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

SPC Financial, Inc. Buys iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Sells iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fu

April 22, 2021 | About: GBIL +0% MINT +0% RJF +0% IEO +0% MO +0% MRK +0% IAT +0% IEZ +0% RPV +0% AQUA +0% FXR +0% IBB +0%

Rockville, MD, based Investment company SPC Financial, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, sells iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, The Home Depot Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SPC Financial, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, SPC Financial, Inc. owns 148 stocks with a total value of $666 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SPC Financial, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spc+financial%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SPC Financial, Inc.
  1. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 711,524 shares, 15.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 776,660 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
  3. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 287,673 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  4. iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 67,720 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IJT) - 220,482 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
New Purchase: iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

SPC Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.92 and $59.08, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $57.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 351,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)

SPC Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $12.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 1,204,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

SPC Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $75.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 32,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)

SPC Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $28.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 40,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX (FXR)

SPC Financial, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $58.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

SPC Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $154.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

SPC Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 118.79%. The purchase prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 38,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

SPC Financial, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 125.30%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)

SPC Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc by 31.01%. The purchase prices were between $94.03 and $123.59, with an estimated average price of $111.82. The stock is now traded at around $127.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio (IEO)

SPC Financial, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio by 44.96%. The purchase prices were between $35.72 and $53.17, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

SPC Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 26.30%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

SPC Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

SPC Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

SPC Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97.

Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

SPC Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12.

Sold Out: Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)

SPC Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Iridium Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $36.78 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $43.83.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

SPC Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

SPC Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of SPC Financial, Inc.. Also check out:

1. SPC Financial, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SPC Financial, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SPC Financial, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SPC Financial, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)