SPC Financial, Inc. Buys iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Sells iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fu

Rockville, MD, based Investment company SPC Financial, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, sells iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, The Home Depot Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SPC Financial, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, SPC Financial, Inc. owns 148 stocks with a total value of $666 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IAT, IEZ, RPV, AQUA, FXR, IBB, MET, IRBT, XOM, PRU, STT, AXON, AY, SIRI, ZIOP,

IAT, IEZ, RPV, AQUA, FXR, IBB, MET, IRBT, XOM, PRU, STT, AXON, AY, SIRI, ZIOP, Added Positions: RSP, GBIL, IEFA, SOXX, PFF, MINT, QQQ, SPLG, RJF, MSFT, JKF, VB, USMV, IYC, VBR, IEO, DVY, SPDW, SPMD, MGK, VZ, MSI, SPEM, QTEC, MRK, MO, AZO, VTIP, VOT, IBM, T, BAC, VTI, DD, VLO, JNJ, BOTZ, KHC, PM, KMB, MCD, SHY, TIP, XLE, XT, K, AMGN, AAPL, BCE, BDX, CVS, CCI, DUK, GIS, ROBO, NUE, PEG, DIS, WY, PFO, DOW, EFA,

RSP, GBIL, IEFA, SOXX, PFF, MINT, QQQ, SPLG, RJF, MSFT, JKF, VB, USMV, IYC, VBR, IEO, DVY, SPDW, SPMD, MGK, VZ, MSI, SPEM, QTEC, MRK, MO, AZO, VTIP, VOT, IBM, T, BAC, VTI, DD, VLO, JNJ, BOTZ, KHC, PM, KMB, MCD, SHY, TIP, XLE, XT, K, AMGN, AAPL, BCE, BDX, CVS, CCI, DUK, GIS, ROBO, NUE, PEG, DIS, WY, PFO, DOW, EFA, Reduced Positions: IGV, IHI, HD, RPG, PG, ROP, ISRG, DG, CRM, IJT, IJS, IYW, IJH, BMY, IJR, SPSM, FXL, TXN, PEP, AMZN, NFLX, MAR, LMT, PFE, INTC, ABT, PIE, CVX, CSCO, D, ETN, NEE, HYG, FXD, WEC, TGT,

IGV, IHI, HD, RPG, PG, ROP, ISRG, DG, CRM, IJT, IJS, IYW, IJH, BMY, IJR, SPSM, FXL, TXN, PEP, AMZN, NFLX, MAR, LMT, PFE, INTC, ABT, PIE, CVX, CSCO, D, ETN, NEE, HYG, FXD, WEC, TGT, Sold Out: FDN, ICLN, BBY, IRDM, IEF, NOW, KEYS, PTF, DHR, TLT,

For the details of SPC Financial, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spc+financial%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 711,524 shares, 15.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 776,660 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15% iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 287,673 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 67,720 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01% ISHARES TRUST (IJT) - 220,482 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%

SPC Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.92 and $59.08, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $57.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 351,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SPC Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $12.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 1,204,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SPC Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $75.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 32,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SPC Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $28.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 40,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SPC Financial, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $58.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SPC Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $154.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SPC Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 118.79%. The purchase prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 38,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SPC Financial, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 125.30%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SPC Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc by 31.01%. The purchase prices were between $94.03 and $123.59, with an estimated average price of $111.82. The stock is now traded at around $127.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SPC Financial, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio by 44.96%. The purchase prices were between $35.72 and $53.17, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SPC Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 26.30%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SPC Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SPC Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.

SPC Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97.

SPC Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12.

SPC Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Iridium Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $36.78 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $43.83.

SPC Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

SPC Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.