Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. Buys WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF

Investment company Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. owns 101 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: USFR, IWD, SCHE, C, SCHP, IWS, SCHF, NXPI, IJS, CAT, FTSL, SBUX, MET, CMC, RDS.A, DVY, IJR, LHX, IJJ,
- Added Positions: RSP, SCHX, SCHA, VTV, SCHM, SCHV, SCHD, GLD, IJT, BRK.B, VIG, VO, VB, VOO, VHT, WMT, BA, SPY, TSLA, BAC, VZ, VFH, QCOM, QQQ,
- Reduced Positions: VGIT, VPU, SCHZ, VCIT, VAW, SCHG, SHY, VUG, VCSH, LQD, BSV, MSFT, JPST, EZM, WFC, AMZN, VGT, MOS, GOOGL, XOM, EFA, TGT, JPM, NRZ, FB, ANTM, DIS, HD, CSCO, ADBE, ABBV, MRK,
- Sold Out: VIS, CRM, BABA, JNJ, SENS,
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 82,716 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.48%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 34,765 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.6%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 87,571 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.34%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,323 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 76,506 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.24%
Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 153,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $156.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 7,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 32,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 248.39%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $147.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 22,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 36.34%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $100.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 87,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 278.60%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $101.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 29,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 92.55%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 33,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 44.24%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 76,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.81%. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 40,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)
Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $164.53 and $189.41, with an estimated average price of $177.59.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89.Sold Out: Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)
Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Senseonics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.85 and $5.27, with an estimated average price of $2.86.
