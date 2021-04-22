Liberty Defense Appoints Michael Lanzaro as President & CTO

VANCOUVER, BCand ATLANTA, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading concealed weapons detection solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has promoted Michael Lanzaro to the role of President & CTO.

Michael Lanzaro has over 25 years of management experience leading large high-tech organizations with product development, research and development (R&D), and marketing, as well as profit and loss responsibilities. Prior to joining Liberty Defense, Michael served as Vice President of Engineering for L3's (LHX-NYSE) Security and Detection Systems division, where he oversaw technology, R&D, and engineering development. As part of his role, he and his team were responsible for the development and certification of the company's millimeter wave body scanner, high throughput computed tomography checkpoint technology, and checked baggage systems. Prior to joining L3 in 2004, he spent seventeen years at Symbol Technologies, where he last served as Vice President of Engineering for the $700M+ mobile computing systems business prior to its $3.9B acquisition by Motorola.

Lanzaro received a Master of Science degree in Computer Science from New York Institute of Technology, a Master of Management degree from NYU's Polytechnic University, and a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electrical Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology. He is also a holder of 11 issued U.S. Patents.

"I have had the pleasure of working with Mike for the past 15 years and have seen first-hand how he can successfully take a product from the conceptual phase right through to commercialization," comments Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. "Mike has the leadership skills and strategic mindset to grow Liberty Defense into a true security and detection systems company spanning multiple and diverse technologies. He has established a great reputation in the global security marketplace, with customers and also within the technical community. He recently drove the completion of our licensing agreement for the next generation aviation HD-AIT technology and will look to leverage his experience as the company accelerates its development of the Liberty HEXWAVE platform."

"I joined the company 18 months ago to develop and commercialize innovative and disruptive technologies for the global security and detection market, whether that means protecting the public while travelling, going to a ballgame, or simply going to an office for work," states Lanzaro. "The recent incidents of violence in our country and beyond clearly demonstrates the need for the technologies that we are developing here at Liberty. It continues to be my passion to provide a more secure environment for people and to prevent tragic events from happening."

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its ongoing relationship with Battelle Memorial Institute. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

