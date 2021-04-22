>
Revolve Group, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6, 2021

April 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:RVLV -1.93%


Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after the market close on Thursday, May 6, 2021, followed by a conference call at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET) on the same day.



Shortly following the release of its quarterly financial results, the company will make available a Q1 2021 financial highlights presentation at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.revolve.com[/url].



Live conference call:











Toll free number:



(833) 513-0541 (for domestic callers)







Direct dial number:



(778) 560-2564 (for international callers)







Conference ID:



4837479







Conference call replay:











Toll free number:



(800) 585-8367 (for domestic callers)







Direct dial number:



(416) 621-4642 (for international callers)







Conference ID:



4837479







Availability:



Approximately one hour after the completion of the conference call until May 13, 2021







Webcast:



[url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.revolve.com[/url]







Replay Availability:



For a limited time beginning immediately following the call



About Revolve Group, Inc.



Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted, premium lifestyle brand, and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and hundreds of emerging, established and owned brands.



We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE we offer an assortment of premium apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FORWARD we offer a highly curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit [url="]www.revolve.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005215/en/


