Ancora Issues Statement Regarding Outcome of Election Contest at Blucora

April 22, 2021 | About: NAS:BCOR -1.28%

Ancora Holdings, Inc. (together with its affiliates, “Ancora”), a sizable stockholder of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) (“Blucora” or the “Company”), today issued the following statement:

“We thank our fellow stockholders for their engagement and support in recent weeks. Although we are disappointed with the outcome of this contest, we are committed to remaining an engaged stockholder of Blucora. We urge the Board of Directors to reflect on the pressing issues at hand and objectively assess all paths to unlocking value. In light of the strategic interest in the company, as recently reported by Bloomberg News, we expect the Board of Directors to thoroughly evaluate any bonafide offers for the company (in whole or its parts).”

About Ancora

Ancora Holdings, Inc. is an employee owned, Cleveland, Ohio based holding company which wholly owns four separate and distinct SEC Registered Investment Advisers and a broker dealer. Ancora Advisors LLC specializes in customized portfolio management for individual investors, high net worth investors, investment companies (mutual funds), and institutions such as pension/profit sharing plans, corporations, charitable & “Not-for Profit” organizations, and unions. Ancora Family Wealth Advisors, LLC is a leading, regional investment and wealth advisor managing assets on behalf families and high net-worth individuals. Ancora Alternatives LLC specializes in pooled investments (hedge funds/investment limited partnerships). Ancora Retirement Plan Advisors, Inc. specializes in providing non-discretionary investment guidance for small and midsize employer sponsored retirement plans. Inverness Securities, LLC is a FINRA registered Broker Dealer.

