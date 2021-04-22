>
Ingles Markets Pharmacy Partners with DHEC and NAACP for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

April 22, 2021 | About: NAS:IMKTA -0.37%


Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) has partnered with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for the community in Belton, SC.



Ingles pharmacists will be at the Cedar Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, April 24 to vaccinate eligible members of the Belton community. The clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, located at 13024 Highway 20 in Belton.



“Working with DHEC and the NAACP allows us to expand South Carolinians’ access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Ron Freeman, Ingles’ Chief Financial Officer. “We know every vaccine our teams administer provides aid to the community as we move closer to herd immunity.”



Dr. Linda Bell, the top epidemiologist with DHEC, feels the same way about collaborating with Ingles and the NACCP. She said the clinic is a major step toward getting as many South Carolinians vaccinated as possible.



"This event is so important because it speaks to many of the things we're trying to accomplish," said Dr. Bell. "It satisfies our need to reach the rural, underserved areas of our state. And by partnering with the NAACP and Ingles, we reinforce the importance and benefits these vaccinations can have in the African American community that has suffered a disproportionate share of COVID-19 illnesses and deaths. We encourage everyone to roll up their sleeve on Saturday and get that life-saving dose of protection."



[url="]Ingles+Markets%2C+Incorporated[/url] is a leading grocer with operations in six southeastern states. Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, the Company operates 198 supermarkets. To learn more about Ingles Markets and our efforts to end hunger and aid in the education of children, visit [url="]ingles-markets.com[/url].



