ZoomInfo CMO Shane Murphy-Reuter to Present at Demand Gen Summit Spring 2021

Shane Murphy-Reuter, Chief Marketing Officer, [url="]ZoomInfo[/url][url="]Demand+Gen+Summit+Spring+2021[/url]Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time[url="]Online[/url]At this year’s virtual event,, Chief Marketing Officer at [url="]ZoomInfo[/url] (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, will share some of the strategies that helped ZoomInfo surpass 60% in year-over-year revenue growth for 2020.In his session – “ZoomInfo's Data-Driven Playbook to Achieve Massive Growth in a Year Flat” – Murphy-Reuter will present pipeline plays to supercharge sales funnels. He will also discuss how to operationalize data-driven automated engagement in order to grow demand and eliminate inefficiencies throughout the sales pipeline.The 2021 Demand Gen Awards will also be presented on Tuesday, April 27, with ZoomInfo’s Tal Raz (Marketing Ops Leader Award) and Zack Thompson (Demand Gen and Sales Leader Award) both nominated.The Demand Gen Summit is an online summit for marketing and sales professionals who want to learn and optimize their careers and the sales funnel.ZoomInfo is a title sponsor of the Demand Gen Summit. For more information, including registration, please visit the [url="]Demand+Gen+Summit+website[/url]. To join the conversation on Twitter, please follow [url="]%23demandgensummit[/url].ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with[url="]+unrivaled+data+coverage[/url], accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With [url="]integrations[/url] embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, [url="]Sales+Engagement[/url], Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes [url="]GDPR+and+CCPA+compliance[/url]. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to [url="]compliance%2C+privacy%2C+and+security[/url]. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps [url="]sales[/url], [url="]marketing[/url], and [url="]recruiting[/url] professionals, please visit [url="]www.zoominfo.com[/url].

