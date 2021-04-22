>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Media Company Chooses WooRank to Broadcast Digital Strategy

April 22, 2021 | About: BLIN +0.39%

WOBURN, Mass., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced that a leading American media company has chosen its digital marketing SaaS tool, WooRank, for optimization and visibility.

The media and broadcasting company began in Salt Lake City, Utah and now owns more than a dozen radio stations and a television station. The company also provides marketing and communications strategy, branding services and broadcast syndication and distribution services. With so many different broadcast ventures, leadership sought out an all-in-one digital marketing tool that could provide a single source of truth for all online efforts.

The company selected WooRank against a sea of competitors due to its ease of use, wide range of SEO-related products, customization and benchmarking abilities across markets. With WooRank, this media company will be able to analyze and optimize all online performance in one place.

“WooRank is the perfect fit for a large media company,” said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “Especially when measuring success across several markets, WooRank is extremely flexible and we can’t wait to show them what we can offer.”

About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rates, and average order values with its Unbound cloud-based marketing platform and suite of apps. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact:
Jeremy LaDuque
EVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIyMTk3NSM0MTM0NDc1IzIwMjY1OTc=
ccee92cb-2aa8-4c00-8640-3543a53ba51e

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)