Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, May 3

April 22, 2021


[url="]Insperity%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of [url="]human+resources+and+business+performance+solutions[/url] for America’s best businesses, will release its first quarter earnings after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, May 3, 2021. A teleconference hosted by Insperity’s management will be held at 5 p.m. ET to discuss the quarter and business trends. Investors, analysts, media and other interested persons may access the call at 877-651-0053, conference i.d. number 4536156. The call will also be webcast live at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fir.insperity.com[/url]. A replay of the conference call will be available at 855-859-2056, conference i.d. number 4536156, for one week after the call. The webcast will be archived for one year. The conference call script and updated company guidance for the second quarter and full year 2021 will be posted to the Insperity Investor Relations website.



About Insperity



Insperity®, a trusted advisor to America’s best businesses since 1986, provides an array of scalable HR solutions designed to help companies maximize productivity and manage risks. Offering the most comprehensive suite of products and services available in the marketplace, Insperity delivers the optimal blend of service and technology to bring administrative relief, reduced liabilities and better employee benefits through Insperity-sponsored plans. With 2020 revenues of $4.3 billion, Insperity is currently making a difference in more than 100,000 businesses with over 2 million employees nationwide. For more information, visit [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.insperity.com[/url].

