Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech Conference

Northridge, CA, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB, IPSI), a Southern California based fintech company focused on building a 21st century universal digital payment platform, IPSIPay™, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech Conference.



The conference is being held on April 27, 2021 virtually.

William Corbett, CEO, of Innovative Payment Solutions, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentation. If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/crypto) to register for the conference. You may also listen to the company presentation online at: IPSIPAY link, starting on April 27 at 7:00 A.M. (ET) and archived for 90 days. Over 30 corporate presentations and panels are available live and on-demand on April 27, 2021, starting at 7:00 A.M. (ET).

Event: H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech Conference (Virtual Conference)

Date: April 27, 2021

Time: 7:00 A.M. (Eastern Time)

Location: Virtual Conference

Company Webcasting Link: IPSIPAY Link

About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc.

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. strives to offer cutting edge digital payment solutions for consumers and service providers. Innovative Payment Solutions Inc.’s ecosystem will span multiple devices such as self-service kiosks, mobile applications and POS terminals offering alternative payment methods to meet the needs of consumers and service providers. (investor.ipsipay.com)

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These statements include, without limitation, statements related to the intended use of proceeds. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: market and other conditions, the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations. The Company makes no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements, except as required by law. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com.

