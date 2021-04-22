Wish to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results on May 12

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a “Wish”) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest and fastest growing mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results after the close of market on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Wish Founder and CEO Peter Szulczewski and CFO Rajat Bahri will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results that afternoon at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.Information about Wish’s financial results, including a link to the live webcast and a recorded replay of the conference call, will be made available on the company’s investor relations website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.wish.com[/url]. The live call may also be accessed via telephone at (833) 664-1138 toll-free domestically and at (470) 414-9349 internationally. Please reference conference ID: 4862975.Please note that comments made during this call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. For more information on the factors that could influence results, please refer to Wish’s SEC filings.Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wish is one of the largest and fastest growing global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers in over 100 countries to more than half a million merchants around the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit [url="]Wish+mobile+app[/url], visit [url="]www.wish.com[/url] or follow @Wish on [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]Instagram[/url] and [url="]TikTok[/url] or @WishShopping on [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]YouTube[/url].

